Asia Cup: Afghanistan wins toss, opts to bat against Sri Lanka
Home > Sports > Asia Cup: Afghanistan wins toss, opts to bat against Sri Lanka

Asia Cup: Afghanistan wins toss, opts to bat against Sri Lanka

Asia Cup: Afghanistan wins toss, opts to bat against Sri Lanka

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 20:47:06 IST

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 18 (ANI): Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and has opted to bat against Sri Lanka in their final group stage clash in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup, in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Afghanistan, heading into their final group game, they are now in must-win territory after the setback against Bangladesh.

While Sri Lanka started their campaign with a comprehensive six-wicket win against Bangladesh, they later defeated Hong Kong by four wickets.

“We would like to bat first. Runs on the board are important on this wicket. It is a must-win game; we have to keep it simple and do the basics right. It is a new surface; we have played a lot in Abu Dhabi. 165+ is a good score. We have a couple of changes,” Rashid Khan said.

“I would have done the same thing. We have spoken about our middle-order batting; we have two in-form openers, and that is an advantage for us. We have to improve our middle-order batting; we want to execute rather than talk. We have one change – Wellalage for Theekshana,” Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka said.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Abu Dhabiafghanistan-cricketRashid KhanSri Lanka crickett20-asia-cup

Asia Cup: Afghanistan wins toss, opts to bat against Sri Lanka

