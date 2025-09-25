LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup: Ayub registers 4th duck of tournament, outdoes Shahid Afridi to climb 2nd spot of unfortunate list

Asia Cup: Ayub registers 4th duck of tournament, outdoes Shahid Afridi to climb 2nd spot of unfortunate list

Asia Cup: Ayub registers 4th duck of tournament, outdoes Shahid Afridi to climb 2nd spot of unfortunate list

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 22:24:07 IST

Dubai [UAE], September 25 (ANI): Pakistan batter Saim Ayub’s nightmarish Asia Cup 2025 continued as he registered his fourth duck in six innings of the competition and overtook former all-rounder Shahid Afridi to have the second-most ducks for Pakistan in T20Is.

Ayub fell for a three-ball duck against Mahedi Hasan against Bangladesh during his side’s must-win Super Four clash, a virtual semifinal for a spot against the final against India. His run in the tournament has been a total of 23 runs in six innings at an average of 3.8 and only one double-digit score, 21 against India in the Super Four stage.

Afridi had eight T20I ducks in 90 innings, while Ayub has done him one better in half the innings. Umar Akmal has the most ducks by a Pakistani batter in T20Is, with 10 in 79 innings.

In 47 T20Is for his nation, Ayub has made 839 runs in 45 innings at an average of 19.51 and a strike rate of 134.24, with four fifties and a best score of 98*. In 20 innings this year, he has scored just 341 runs at an average of 17.05 and a strike rate of over 129 with three fifties and a best score of 69.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh skipper Jaker Ali won the toss and opted to bowl first. Bangladesh’s bowling looked threatening right from ball one, as Pakistan was restricted to 71/6 in 13.3 overs. A 38-run stand between Mohammad Haris (31 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six) and Mohammed Nawaz (25* in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes), the only two players to touch 20-run mark, helped Pakistan reach a scratchy 135/8 in their 20 overs.

Taskin Ahmed (3/28) was the leading bowler for Bangladesh along with Rishad Hossain (2/18 in four overs) and Mahedi Hasan (2/28). Mustafizur Rahman, who took 1/33 in four overs, went above New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi (150 wickets) to become the third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, with 151 scalps in 119 matches at an average of 20.66 and best figures of 6/10. He has three four-wicket hauls and two five-fors in the format. He is already above legendary Shakib al Hasan (149 wickets) as Bangladesh’s top T20I wicket-taker. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (173 scalps in 103 matches at an average of 13.93, with best figures of 5/3, eight four-fera and two five-wicket hauls) is the format’s leading wicket-taker. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: mohammed-harismohammed-nawazMustafizur Rahmanpakistan-bangladesh-asia-cupsaim-ayubsaim-ayub-ducksaim-ayub-fourth-ducksaim-ayub-shahid-afridi

RELATED News

Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, elect to field first against Pakistan in virtual semifinal clash
Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf To Face Two Months Ban?
Olympian Sajan Prakash eyes 200m butterfly glory, Asian Games preparations during Asian Aquatic Championship
Indian Captain SuryaKumar Yadav In Trouble? Faces ICC Scrutiny, Read To Know Why
‘Should’ve Shaken Hands With Pakistan’s Cricketers If….’ Shashi Tharoor On India vs Pakistan Handshake Row In Asia Cup 2025

LATEST NEWS

Trump urges Turkey to stop buying Russian oil, again taunts Moscow as "paper tiger"
Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's 24-Foot Thimmakka idol draws crowd with its environmental theme
Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP test
Why Benjamin Netanyahu’s Flight To US Featured An Unusual Route
Asia Cup: Ayub registers 4th duck of tournament, outdoes Shahid Afridi to climb 2nd spot of unfortunate list
Elderly Man Murdered In Mira Road; Salon Owner Arrested Over Debt Motive
BMW Ventures IPO Day 2: QIBs Show Up, Retail Holds Back, What’s Driving The Numbers?
Bombay HC quashes Bank of India's decision to classify Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's account as 'fraud'
"They burn homes, attack villages and kill civilians in broad daylight": Palestinian President slams Israel at UNGA
Shehzad Poonawalla attends 'Ajey: The Untold Story' screening, praises Yogi Adityanath's journey
Asia Cup: Ayub registers 4th duck of tournament, outdoes Shahid Afridi to climb 2nd spot of unfortunate list

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup: Ayub registers 4th duck of tournament, outdoes Shahid Afridi to climb 2nd spot of unfortunate list

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup: Ayub registers 4th duck of tournament, outdoes Shahid Afridi to climb 2nd spot of unfortunate list
Asia Cup: Ayub registers 4th duck of tournament, outdoes Shahid Afridi to climb 2nd spot of unfortunate list
Asia Cup: Ayub registers 4th duck of tournament, outdoes Shahid Afridi to climb 2nd spot of unfortunate list
Asia Cup: Ayub registers 4th duck of tournament, outdoes Shahid Afridi to climb 2nd spot of unfortunate list

QUICK LINKS