LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup: Gill, Abhishek fire shots at Pakistan after heated face off on field in Dubai

Asia Cup: Gill, Abhishek fire shots at Pakistan after heated face off on field in Dubai

Asia Cup: Gill, Abhishek fire shots at Pakistan after heated face off on field in Dubai

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 03:24:07 IST

Dubai [UAE], September 22 (ANI): India vice-captain Shubman Gill and flamboyant opener Abhishek Sharma took an indirect jibe at Pakistan after emotions ran thin and tension mounted during their nerve-jangling Super Fours encounter at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

The off-field drama that has unravelled since last week eventually split onto the ground. It all started during India’s pursuit of a 172-run target. Abhishek’s top-edge flew past the boundary rope for a six on the first ball of the innings. While going over to meet his partner, Shubman Gill, at the other end, he mouthed a couple of words, adding spice to the throbbing fixture.

Shades of Aamer Sohail going up against Venkatesh Prasad in 1996 echoed decades later at the Dubai International Stadium after Gill had a go at Shaheen, who just turned back and walked off. On the final delivery of the third over, Gill ambled down the track and targeted extra-cover to pick up a four.

Emotions boiled over on the field in the aftermath of that shot. Gill looked at Shaheen and pointed with his hand where the ball went. Pandemonium ensued on the final ball of the fifth over. Gill flawlessly executed a short-arm jab to send the ball racing away for a four. After the end of the over, Abhishek and Rauf got into a fierce exchange, which forced Umpire Gazi Sohel to get involved and separate the two.

After India gunned down the target and registered a six-wicket win, Gill took to Instagram to send a bold statement and wrote, “Game speaks, not words”. Gill’s partner in crime, Abhishek, voiced his crossness about the entire affair and wrote, “You talk, we win.”

“Today was pretty simple, the way they were coming out to us (Pakistani bowlers) without any reason, I did not like it at all. That is why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team,” Abhishek said after being adjudged the Player of the Match in the post-match presentation.

Despite the mounting task staring at India, Abhishek(74) and Gill (47) set the tempo by embracing an unflinching attitude and overwhelming Pakistan’s toothless bowling attack with gallantry. While Gill reaped success with his orthodox technique, Abhishek revelled in his destructive exploits.

Irrespective of the nature or the stature of the Pakistan bowlers, the duo didn’t spare anyone and brought thunder down the ground with swashbuckling strokeplay. They raised a 105-run opening stand in 9.5 overs to take the pressure off the middle order. Gill’s exploits ended after Faheem Ashraf cleaned him up while Abhishek miscued his shot to Rauf off Abrar Ahmed. Tilak Verma and Hardik Pandya applied the finishing touches to wrap up the contest. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Abhishek SharmaAsia CupHaris Raufindia vs pakistanShaheen Afridishubman gill

RELATED News

Rashid, Cox power England to six wicket win over Ireland, capture T20I series
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 2: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets
A New Record For Shubman Gill And Abhishek Sharma, Sets New Standard Against Pakistan!
Dubai Drama Asia Cup 2025: The Internet Goes Crazy Over Shubman Gill And Abhishek Sharma’s Heated Clash With Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
Fit India Sundays on Cycle celebrates World Car Free Day in partnership with Department of Tourism

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh reports surge in dengue cases, records nine deaths in past 24 hours
'Jolly LLB 3' races ahead at box office, collects Rs 32.50 cr in two days
Asia Cup: Gill, Abhishek fire shots at Pakistan after heated face off on field in Dubai
India can become "Vishwa Chikitsalya": MD Aakash Healthcare on GST reforms
Pakistan: Three transgender persons found shot dead in Karachi's Memon Goth
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Zubeen Garg "will be accorded a befitting farewell", inspects proposed cremation site
"He didn't lay it on me": Eugene Levy on Dan Levy's idea of 'Schitt's Creek' reboot
Charlie Kirk Memorial Sees Massive 200,000 Attendance, Donal Trump, Elon Musk Joins Ceremony
Researchers make atoms talk to each other inside silicon chips: Study
Assam Cabinet approves relocation of 10th AP Battalion, bilingual exams, Zubeen Garg memorial
Asia Cup: Gill, Abhishek fire shots at Pakistan after heated face off on field in Dubai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup: Gill, Abhishek fire shots at Pakistan after heated face off on field in Dubai

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup: Gill, Abhishek fire shots at Pakistan after heated face off on field in Dubai
Asia Cup: Gill, Abhishek fire shots at Pakistan after heated face off on field in Dubai
Asia Cup: Gill, Abhishek fire shots at Pakistan after heated face off on field in Dubai
Asia Cup: Gill, Abhishek fire shots at Pakistan after heated face off on field in Dubai

QUICK LINKS