LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup: India assistant coach Doeschate outlines "champion" Mustafizur threat ahead of Bangladesh clash

Asia Cup: India assistant coach Doeschate outlines "champion" Mustafizur threat ahead of Bangladesh clash

Asia Cup: India assistant coach Doeschate outlines "champion" Mustafizur threat ahead of Bangladesh clash

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 03:42:07 IST

Dubai [UAE], September 23 (ANI): India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate outlined the threat posed by “champion” bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who stands on the verge of making history for Bangladesh during their Super Fours clash at the ongoing Asia Cup on Wednesday in Dubai.

Mustafizur, a known personality in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has emerged as one of the prominent wicket-takers in the T20 format. With 149 T20I wickets in 117 matches, Mustafizur, who is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh alongside former all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, stands one shy of becoming the fourth overall to scythe 150 scalps in the format.

While Doeschate acknowledged the talented pool of Bangladesh’s players, he had special praise in store for Mustafizur. At the same time, Doeschate classified the 30-year-old as Bangladesh’s “premium” bowler and a player highly rated by the Indian management.

“Yeah, he’s a champion. He’s been around a long time. A very skilful bowler. We obviously know the skill sets that he brings. And I think for someone to do so well internationally over such a long time and obviously goes to IPL and does very well as well when he goes there. There are many good players on the Bangladesh side. And Mustafiz is probably their premium bowler. So yeah, we rate him high,” Doeschate said while speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

However, Mustafizur has struggled to scalp wickets against the T20 world champions. In 13 appearances against India, he has managed just eight scalps at an average of over 57.

In the ongoing tournament, the crafty quick has enjoyed a prolific run on the UAE’s surfaces. He boasts seven wickets in four appearances at an average of 15 with best figures of 3/20. He is also the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the 2025 Asia Cup.

India squad for Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Asia Cupindia vs bangladeshiplMustafizur Rahmanryan ten doeschate

RELATED News

Here's why PGTI suspended 17 professional golferes including Bhullar
India sends proposal to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad
Crawley earns first T20I call-up, England announces white-ball squad for NZ tour
Pakistan's Haris Rauf becomes joint-highest wicket-taker in T20I Asia Cup history
All arrangements made for World Para Athletics Championships: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Administrator

LATEST NEWS

Niti Aayog report highlights India's rise as innovation hub, charts achievements and challenges
WATCH: Donald Trump Makes A Huge Comment Against India And China At UN, Threatens Russia
Asia Cup: India assistant coach Doeschate outlines "champion" Mustafizur threat ahead of Bangladesh clash
‘Sniffing Dirty Underwear’: Elon Musk’s Father Errol Accused of Sexually Abusing His Own Children and Stepchildren for 30 Years
"We condemn politicisation of such an issue": West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja on Kolkata waterlogging
"Yes, I do": Trump agrees NATO should shoot down Russian aircraft in meeting with Zelenskyy
71st National Awards: Mohanlal gets standing ovation as he receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Droupadi Murmu
Shilpa Rao has this to say after winning National Film Award for SRK-starrer song 'Chaleya'
'Baywatch' reboot gets greenlight by Fox for 2026-2027 Season
HCLTech to modernise IT infrastructure and transform digital foundation services for Gothenburg-Based manufacturer
Asia Cup: India assistant coach Doeschate outlines "champion" Mustafizur threat ahead of Bangladesh clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup: India assistant coach Doeschate outlines "champion" Mustafizur threat ahead of Bangladesh clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup: India assistant coach Doeschate outlines "champion" Mustafizur threat ahead of Bangladesh clash
Asia Cup: India assistant coach Doeschate outlines "champion" Mustafizur threat ahead of Bangladesh clash
Asia Cup: India assistant coach Doeschate outlines "champion" Mustafizur threat ahead of Bangladesh clash
Asia Cup: India assistant coach Doeschate outlines "champion" Mustafizur threat ahead of Bangladesh clash

QUICK LINKS