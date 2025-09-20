LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup: India hold off Oman scare to extend unbeaten run ahead of Pakistan clash

Asia Cup: India hold off Oman scare to extend unbeaten run ahead of Pakistan clash

Asia Cup: India hold off Oman scare to extend unbeaten run ahead of Pakistan clash

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 01:46:08 IST

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 20 (ANI): Oman went toe-to-toe with world champions, put up a fight to remember, but still fell 21 runs short as India kept its unbeaten run in the tournament intact by sealing a 21-run victory in the final group stage game at the Asia Cup on Friday in Abu Dhabi.

At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Oman gave India a run for their money with a spirited display that was fuelled by the sheer belief of pulling off the unthinkable. Wickets dried up, but the boundaries kept flowing from Oman’s batting unit. Aamir Kaleem, a 43-year-old veteran, injected the much-needed impetus that kept Oman on track.

In pursuit of a 189-run target, Oman got off to a composed start, courtesy of skipper Jatinder Singh and Aamir. The duo ensured that Oman walked out of the powerplay unscathed, but the opening bliss didn’t last long. After surviving eight overs and two DRS calls, India’s premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav cleaned up Jatinder on 32(33).

Aamir and Hammad Mirza flaunted their boundary-hitting muscle en route to a 93-run stand. It was Oman’s highest against a full-member nation, also the most India conceded against an Associate team. When the scales slightly shifted in Oman’s favour, Aamir perished while trying to pull Harshit Rana for a maximum. The ball had six written all over it, but Hardik Pandya came sprinting into the scene to take a stunner and remove Aamir on 64(46).

Mirza notched his fifty by hammering the ball for a four before dispatching the ball straight to Rinku Singh off Hardik Pandya in the same over. Arshdeep Singh was clobbered for three fours in the final over after becoming the first Indian to take 100 T20I wickets. The equation was out of Oman’s reach, and India celebrated a 21-run victory at the end.

After opting to bat, India’s start was shaky as Shah Faisal dismissed vice-captain Shubman Gill for five runs. However, Abhishek Sharma counter-attacked, hitting Shakeel Ahmed for a six and a four in the 3rd over.

India finished their power-play on 60/1. Sixty runs is the highest powerplay score in Abu Dhabi in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup.

Oman gave a double blow to India as Sharma was removed by Jiten Ramanandi in the 8th over for 38 runs off just 15 runs. Hardik Pandya was sent back to the pavilion after an unfortunate run-out in the same over.

Promoted up the order, Axar Patel played a decent cameo of 26 before he was removed by Aamir Kaleem in the 12th over.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson steadily took India’s innings forward with singles and doubles. In the 14th over, Samson got a chance as his catch was dropped.

On the following ball, Shivam was removed, trying to hit a six down the ground off Aamir Kaleem. He made five runs.

Batting for the first time in the tournament, Samson stood tall and slammed a 41-ball half-century after slicing the ball towards the square for a boundary. Samson was removed by Faisal after he made 56 runs, which included three sixes and three fours.

Tilak Varma was dismissed in the 19th over, scoring 29 runs off 18 balls, by Zikria Islam. Shah Faisal was the star with the ball for Oman as he grabbed two wickets while giving away 23 runs in four overs. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: aamir-kaleemarshdeep singhAsia Cuphammad-mirzahardik pandyaIndia vs Omanjatinder-singhkuldeep yadavsheikh-zayed-stadium

RELATED News

Asia Cup 2025: India Defeats Oman By 21 Runs, A Hattrick Win For SuryaKumar Yadav’s Team
World Athletics Championships: Noah Lyles levels Usain Bolt's 200m four-peat milestone, eyes record-extending fifth
PKL 12: Clinical Telugu Titans crush Tamil Thalaivas, take revenge for season opener defeat
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s Rohit Sharma Like Forgetfulness Steals Toss Spotlight Against Oman
Nupur Sheoran urges parents to back daughters in sports after World Boxing Championship silver

LATEST NEWS

Amid News Of Dropping Out From Kalki, Deepika Padukone Shares Heartfelt Instagram Post Holding Shah Rukh Khan’s Hand As They Reunite For Their 6th Film ‘King’
PayRupy Partners with BRISKPE to Expand into Cross-Border Payments
Indore to witness 'Shurpanakha Dahan' on Dussehra, burn effigy of women accused of killing husbands, including Sonam Raghuvanshi
"India can be food basket of world," says Allanasons' Fauzan Alavi
Zubeen Garg And Mon Jai, A Cultural Landmark For Assam
8th Pay Commission Talks Underway; Minimum Pay May Rise To ₹26,000! Here’s Everything You Need To KNOW
"He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music": PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg
Happyon Launches Gandhinagar Centre, Adding More Smiles to Childhood
Asia Cup: India hold off Oman scare to extend unbeaten run ahead of Pakistan clash
H-1B Visa Fee To Be $100,000 Dollar? Trump’s New Plan Sends Shockwaves Across U.S. And Global Tech Industry
Asia Cup: India hold off Oman scare to extend unbeaten run ahead of Pakistan clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup: India hold off Oman scare to extend unbeaten run ahead of Pakistan clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup: India hold off Oman scare to extend unbeaten run ahead of Pakistan clash
Asia Cup: India hold off Oman scare to extend unbeaten run ahead of Pakistan clash
Asia Cup: India hold off Oman scare to extend unbeaten run ahead of Pakistan clash
Asia Cup: India hold off Oman scare to extend unbeaten run ahead of Pakistan clash

QUICK LINKS