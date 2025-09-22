LIVE TV
Asia Cup: Pakistan's Haris Rauf makes controversial gesture, draws flak from India fans

Asia Cup: Pakistan's Haris Rauf makes controversial gesture, draws flak from India fans

Asia Cup: Pakistan's Haris Rauf makes controversial gesture, draws flak from India fans

Written By: NewsX Syndication
September 22, 2025

Dubai [UAE], September 22 (ANI): Pakistan tearaway Haris Rauf made headlines on and off the field for a controversial gesture that he used to taunt Indian fans during their landslide six-wicket defeat against the arch-rivals in the Super Fours clash at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

In the second innings, Rauf, who was stationed near the boundary rope, responded to the jeers from Indian spectators by lifting his fingers to indicate “0-6”, a reference to Pakistan’s groundless claims that they downed six Indian fighter jets during the four-day clash at the border after Operation Sindoor in May this year.

Rauf’s reaction spread like wildfire, and videos of his gesture went viral on social media. The 31-year-old drew flak from numerous Indian fans, who trolled and lampooned him for his action. During the incident, Rauf was teased by the fans with the chants of “Virat Kohli”.

Even though the talismanic Indian batter was absent from the fixture, considering he bid adieu to the format last year, Virat’s name was used to invoke the memory of the 2022 T20 World Cup fixture between the two nations at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Virat played the famed “emperor’s shot” and topped it up by flicking the ball for another maximum to eventually set up India’s fabled win over Pakistan.

Apart from his theatrics on the boundary line, Rauf was also involved in a heated exchange with India opener Abhishek Sharma. Pandemonium ensued on the final ball of the fifth over. Gill flawlessly executed a short-arm jab to send the ball racing away for a four. After the end of the over, Abhishek and Rauf got into a fierce exchange, which forced Umpire Gazi Sohel to get involved and separate the two.

Another Pakistan player’s celebratory gesture was also called into question. Sahibzada Farhan, who was one of the few Pakistan batters to show some spine against a relentless Indian attack, celebrated his half century with his bat pointed like a gun. This gesture again invited the ire of Indian fans who accused the Pakistani team of being spoilsports and indulging in needless drama.

Coming to the fixture on Sunday night, Pakistan managed to crawl its way to 171/5, their highest against India while batting first in T20Is. In reply, Abhishek (74) and Shubman Gill (47) raised a 105-run opening stand to pave the way for India’s triumph. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: 0-6-gestureAsia CupcontroversyDUBAIHaris Raufindia vs pakistanindian-fansoperation sindoorpakistan

Asia Cup: Pakistan's Haris Rauf makes controversial gesture, draws flak from India fans

