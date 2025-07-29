Home > Sports > Australia Smash Records with 5-0 T20I Whitewash Over West Indies

Australia Smash Records with 5-0 T20I Whitewash Over West Indies

Australia created history with a 5-0 T20I series whitewash over West Indies, becoming only the second major team after India to achieve this rare feat. With explosive performances from Tim David and Mitchell Owen, and a strong bowling unit, the Aussies sealed the series in dominant fashion.

Australia created history with a 5-0 T20I series whitewash over West Indies (Image Credit - X)
Australia created history with a 5-0 T20I series whitewash over West Indies (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 29, 2025 08:38:00 IST

Australian cricket team etched their name into the history books with a dominant 5-0 T20I series win over the West Indies. In the fifth and final match, the Aussies chased down a target of 171 in just 17 overs, capping off a clean sweep in emphatic fashion. This marks the first time Australia have won every game in a five-match T20I series—a significant milestone in their cricketing journey. With this achievement, they become only the second major cricket nation to record a 5-0 T20I series win, matching India’s feat from 2020 when they blanked New Zealand away from home.

A Rare Club in Global T20I Cricket

What makes this accomplishment even more special is its rarity in international T20I cricket. Despite more than 100 countries playing the T20I format, this kind of complete domination has only occurred six times. India were the first to do it in 2020, and now Australia have joined the elite club. Other teams to have achieved a 5-0 sweep include Malaysia, Cayman Islands, Tanzania, and Spain. Interestingly, Spain have done it twice—once against Croatia in 2024 and earlier against Isle of Man, though the latter series had six matches and does not count in this exclusive five-match record.

Shimron Hetmyer’s Heroics Not Enough Against Ruthless Aussie Attack

For the fifth match in a row, Australia won the toss and chose to bowl. West Indies lost early wickets and were struggling at 32/3 in the powerplay. Shimron Hetmyer stood tall with a 31-ball 52, while Sherfane Rutherford chipped in with 35 off 17. Despite their efforts, regular wickets meant the hosts were bundled out for 170, with Ben Dwarshuis taking 3/41.

Tim David and Mitchell Owen Finish in Style

The Aussie chase had a rocky start, losing Marsh, Maxwell, and Inglis with just 25 on the board. However, Tim David (30 off 12) and Mitchell Owen (37 off 17) launched a brutal counterattack. Their fireworks kept Australia ahead of the required rate, and the visitors wrapped up the game in just 17 overs to seal a sensational 5-0 whitewash.

Also Read: Aaron Ramsdale’s Career Relaunch: Returning To The Premier League

Tags: australiaCricketwest indies

RELATED News

Sarina Wiegman’s Secret To Success: Faith, Strategy And Unity
R Ashwin Blasts Ben Stokes For ‘Double Standards’ Over Handshake Controversy In Manchester Test
Bend It Like Beckham Is Finally Getting a Sequel After Two Decades! Legacy Meets Present Day Football
When And Where To Watch WWE Raw July 28, 2025: Preview, Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming Details
Pep Guardiola To Vanish After Manchester City Exit? Find Out For How Many Years

LATEST NEWS

Seth Meyers Reveals Emotional Toll: Why Losing ‘Late Night’ Could Shatter His Identity In Today’s Shifting TV Landscape
Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Green, Indusland Bank, Waaree Energies, GAIL And Many More In Focus
Australia Smash Records with 5-0 T20I Whitewash Over West Indies
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes July 29: Unlock Exclusive Skins & Diamonds
BJD Delegation Urges NCW Action Against BJP MLA Over ‘Derogatory’ Comments
PM Modi And Amit Shah To Address Lok Sabha Today
Samsung India Announces ‘Walk-a-thon India 2025’: Win Galaxy Watch8 By Walking 200K Steps– Here’s How To Win
Sandalwood Actor And Former MP Ramya Files Complaint Over Online Abuse After Remarks On Darshan Fan Murder Case
Online Dating Turns Nightmare: Bengaluru Man Forced To Pay ₹2 Lakh After Being Trapped
Anti-Corruption Probe ordered in Barapullah Elevated Road Project: CM Rekha Gupta
Australia Smash Records with 5-0 T20I Whitewash Over West Indies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Australia Smash Records with 5-0 T20I Whitewash Over West Indies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Australia Smash Records with 5-0 T20I Whitewash Over West Indies
Australia Smash Records with 5-0 T20I Whitewash Over West Indies
Australia Smash Records with 5-0 T20I Whitewash Over West Indies
Australia Smash Records with 5-0 T20I Whitewash Over West Indies

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?