Australia Smash Records with 5-0 T20I Whitewash Over West Indies

Australian cricket team etched their name into the history books with a dominant 5-0 T20I series win over the West Indies. In the fifth and final match, the Aussies chased down a target of 171 in just 17 overs, capping off a clean sweep in emphatic fashion. This marks the first time Australia have won every game in a five-match T20I series—a significant milestone in their cricketing journey. With this achievement, they become only the second major cricket nation to record a 5-0 T20I series win, matching India’s feat from 2020 when they blanked New Zealand away from home.

A Rare Club in Global T20I Cricket

What makes this accomplishment even more special is its rarity in international T20I cricket. Despite more than 100 countries playing the T20I format, this kind of complete domination has only occurred six times. India were the first to do it in 2020, and now Australia have joined the elite club. Other teams to have achieved a 5-0 sweep include Malaysia, Cayman Islands, Tanzania, and Spain. Interestingly, Spain have done it twice—once against Croatia in 2024 and earlier against Isle of Man, though the latter series had six matches and does not count in this exclusive five-match record.

Shimron Hetmyer’s Heroics Not Enough Against Ruthless Aussie Attack

For the fifth match in a row, Australia won the toss and chose to bowl. West Indies lost early wickets and were struggling at 32/3 in the powerplay. Shimron Hetmyer stood tall with a 31-ball 52, while Sherfane Rutherford chipped in with 35 off 17. Despite their efforts, regular wickets meant the hosts were bundled out for 170, with Ben Dwarshuis taking 3/41.

Tim David and Mitchell Owen Finish in Style

The Aussie chase had a rocky start, losing Marsh, Maxwell, and Inglis with just 25 on the board. However, Tim David (30 off 12) and Mitchell Owen (37 off 17) launched a brutal counterattack. Their fireworks kept Australia ahead of the required rate, and the visitors wrapped up the game in just 17 overs to seal a sensational 5-0 whitewash.

