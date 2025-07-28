Home > Sports > Aaron Ramsdale’s Career Relaunch: Returning To The Premier League

Aaron Ramsdale's Career Relaunch: Returning To The Premier League

The English Premier League is going to be the Best and Competitive league in Europe 2025/2026 season. All major clubs are signing high profile stars. Starting from Viktor Gyokeres to Aaron Ramsdale making a comeback.

The 'transfer is expected to happen', according to Fabrizio Romano, even though an agreement has not yet been struck, as Ramsdale has already agreed to join Newcastle.
Newcastle United is in advanced talks with the England international goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale, as they look to bolster their goalkeeping ranks for the 2025/26 season. After losing out on Burnley’s James Trafford due to Manchester City implementing their buy-back clause, the Magpies turned their attention to Ramsdale and are making progress with the player.  

According to Fabrizio Romano

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Ramsdale has now agreed terms inwardly, and Newcastle have made a bid, which reports suggest could be a high-fee loan with an option to buy in 2026. Southampton is still coping with financial repercussions from relegation and will have a hefty wage bill to manage, but they considering anything from a big loan deal to a straight sale, with Ramsdale’s relegation release clause estimated to be around £20 to 25 million. 

At 27, Ramsdale brings both experience and knowledge as he worked with manager Eddie Howe at Bournemouth from 2017 to 2020, which is thought to fostering Newcastle’s interested in recent weeks. Ramsdale, despite Southampton’s season ended in relegation, managed 32 appearances, while the second highiest saves while only keeping three clean sheets, as the Saints conceded 66 goals.

The addition of Ramsdale would facilitate greater competition for current first choice Nick Pope. Newcastle are keen to enhance their build from the back game and when playing out from the back via the goalkeeping position. Concerns have been raised by both the club and supporters regarding Pope’s injury record and concerns over his limitations as a distributor or back passer.
Ramsdale prospects with England would also rest on playing at the highest level, and a return to the Premier League, especially with Champions League football on the horizon, could present opportunities for improvements prior to International duty. West Ham and Galatasaray are still interested but Ramsdale reportedly favours a move to Newcastle and has already rejected Sunderland and a return to the current Champions League project.

Both clubs are understood to be working on the final deal structures this week and Newcastle fans are keen for the Ramsdale offer to conclude one of the few positives in what has otherwise been a turbulent transfer window.

Tags: Aaron RamsdaleFabrizio RomanoFootball Transfer NewsNewcastle UnitedSouthampton

