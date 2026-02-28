PAK vs SL: Babar Azam Funny Memes Flood Social Media Before Pakistan’s Must-Win T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Babar Azam has been at the receiving end of trolling on social media platforms for quite some time now. His form in the T20 World Cup 2026 has not helped his case, as his timid approach with the bat in hand has raised questions about his place. Head coach Mike Hesson and skipper Salman Agha’s decision to have him at number four too has been challenged by fans on social media platforms.

No place for Babar in the Playing XI?









Fans believe that, given the qualification scenario and the need to play at a high strike rate, the Pakistan team should drop Babar Azam. His low strike rate during the World Cup 2026 has put the Salman Agha-led side in a difficult position in most of the games.

Replace Babar Azam with nafay — Babar Azam (@Halakokhanyam) February 28, 2026









Even those fans who have their username as Babar Azam are asking the team management to replace the former Pakistani skipper with Khawaja Nafay.

High strike rate required: No Babar

Frankly speaking, in today’s 13 over game, there is no palce for babar azam. Plz think for pak not for your personal agendas. Add Nafay in place of babar if pak is serious about playing Semi final — Ahsan khan (@khanahsani77) February 28, 2026









For Pakistan, just winning against Sri Lanka won’t be enough, as they need to defeat them by a high enough margin for their NRR to jump ahead of New Zealand.

Only babar Azam can chase 160 in 13 overs…the only thing he has to do is just stay at non striking end — Al Pacino (@tonymontana_al) February 28, 2026









The qualification scenario demands Pakistan to chase a score of around 160 runs in 11-12 overs. Fans believe the only way that is possible is if Pakistan take the field without Azam.

Winning a t20 match with Babar Azam in the side is impossible. Correct Statement — Faran Saleem (@liveleos) February 28, 2026









Not only do the fans believe that Azam will not help the side in winning by a high marging there are people who believe with him in the team, but Pakistan also might not win the match at all.

Ajj maza ane wala hai ..Pak ko 10 ka ran rate required hoga aur Babar Azam apni trademark 30 ball pe 30 wali innings khelega 😂 #PAKvsSL — Ravi Chauhan (@RaviCha85953253) February 28, 2026









He has received trolling on his strike rate, given that the Salman Agha-led side would have to bat with a run rate in excess of 10 runs per over.

Virtual knockout clash against Sri Lanka

Last time when we play a virtual QF in T20WC. Babar Azam tried his best to play for SA but Shan Masood and Haris had other plans. 🔥#PAKvsSL #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OsNf8Ik5P9 — Daniyal (@Daniyal550) February 28, 2026









Like their neighbor, India, Pakistan also find themselves in a virtual knockout clash against Sri Lanka. Fans recall the last time the team was in the same situation, Azam performed poorly with the bat in hand, scoring only 25 runs in 33 balls against Bangladesh in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Babar Azam’s LinkedIn Profile?

Babar azam aka Bobzy the king linkedin profile 😭 From creativesaadi pic.twitter.com/dYoknrSWXi — 337 (@cover_pointt) February 28, 2026









The trolling from the fans went in a creative direction, with some making a fake LinkedIn profile for the batter.

