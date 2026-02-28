LIVE TV
Home > Sports > PAK vs SL: Babar Azam Funny Memes Flood Social Media Before Pakistan’s Must-Win T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

PAK vs SL: Babar Azam Funny Memes Flood Social Media Before Pakistan's Must-Win T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

PAK vs SL: Ahead of Pakistan’s must-win clash against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2026, Babar Azam became the target of viral trolling, with fans flooding social media with memes mocking his strike rate and joking that “winning a T20 with Babar is impossible.”

Babar Azam was trolled before Pakistan's clash against Sri Lanka. Image Credit: X/@ICC and @liveleos
Babar Azam was trolled before Pakistan's clash against Sri Lanka. Image Credit: X/@ICC and @liveleos

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: February 28, 2026 17:22:41 IST

PAK vs SL: Babar Azam Funny Memes Flood Social Media Before Pakistan’s Must-Win T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Babar Azam has been at the receiving end of trolling on social media platforms for quite some time now. His form in the T20 World Cup 2026 has not helped his case, as his timid approach with the bat in hand has raised questions about his place. Head coach Mike Hesson and skipper Salman Agha’s decision to have him at number four too has been challenged by fans on social media platforms. 

No place for Babar in the Playing XI?




Fans believe that, given the qualification scenario and the need to play at a high strike rate, the Pakistan team should drop Babar Azam. His low strike rate during the World Cup 2026 has put the Salman Agha-led side in a difficult position in most of the games. 




Even those fans who have their username as Babar Azam are asking the team management to replace the former Pakistani skipper with Khawaja Nafay.

High strike rate required: No Babar




For Pakistan, just winning against Sri Lanka won’t be enough, as they need to defeat them by a high enough margin for their NRR to jump ahead of New Zealand. 




The qualification scenario demands Pakistan to chase a score of around 160 runs in 11-12 overs. Fans believe the only way that is possible is if Pakistan take the field without Azam. 




Not only do the fans believe that Azam will not help the side in winning by a high marging there are people who believe with him in the team, but Pakistan also might not win the match at all. 




He has received trolling on his strike rate, given that the Salman Agha-led side would have to bat with a run rate in excess of 10 runs per over.

Virtual knockout clash against Sri Lanka




Like their neighbor, India, Pakistan also find themselves in a virtual knockout clash against Sri Lanka. Fans recall the last time the team was in the same situation, Azam performed poorly with the bat in hand, scoring only 25 runs in 33 balls against Bangladesh in the 2022 T20 World Cup. 

Babar Azam’s LinkedIn Profile?




The trolling from the fans went in a creative direction, with some making a fake LinkedIn profile for the batter. 

Also Read: IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India and Pakistan Face Off Again? All Possible Scenarios

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 5:22 PM IST
