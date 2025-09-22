Ballon d’Or 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Award Ceremony In India, USA and UK – Full List of Men’s and Women’s Nominees

Ballon d’Or 2025 Award Ceremony Live Streaming: The 69th Ballon d’Or will be held on Monday 22 September 2025 at the Théâtre du Chatellet in Paris. France Football, together with UEFA, and Groupe Amaury, are the organizations that are presenting the awards.

Ballon d’Or 2025 New Awards

The year is characterized by a wider level of recognition, in addition to the best male and female players, there are also awards to goalkeepers, coaches, the young players under 21, top scorers, clubs and a new award, the Soccer Humanitarian and Social Award named after Socrates. Nominees were already announced, based on performances in the 2024/25 season.

Ballon d’Or 2025 awards: When and where the ceremony will take place

On September 22, the Ballon d’Or 2025 awards ceremony will take place at the Theatre du chatelet in Paris, France.



Ballon d’Or 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ballon d’Or Live In India?

It is also available on the Sony Sports Network, where the fans can watch the live stream in India, as well as on SonyLIV app and site. It is assumed that it will start at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, which will be 9:00 PM Central European Time CET on 22 September. This time Indian viewers will have to either keep late or in the early hours.

Ballon d’Or 2025 Live Streaming: How to watch the Ballon d’Or 2025 on TV and live stream in USA and UK

The Ballon d’Or award ceremony will be live stream on L’Équipe’s YouTube channel for free

United States: CBS

United Kingdom: ballondor.com/en/videos

France: L’Equipe

El Salvador: Claro Sports

Finland: Viaplay Urheilu 3

Georgia: Setanta Sports 1

Germany: DAZN

Greece: COSMOTE Sport 1HD

Guatemala: Claro Sports

Honduras: Claro Sports

Hong Kong SAR: beIN

Hungary: RTL+

Iceland: SÝN Sport Viaplay

Brazil: TNT Brazil

Argentina: Claro Sports

Spain: Movistar Plus+

South Korea: SOOP TV, IB SPORTS







Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominees

Some of the nominees to the men’s Ballon d’Or include Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha who have made a strong case in terms of goals, assists, consistency and overall contribution to both the club and the country. Others nominated are Mohamed Salah and other individuals who have had impressive seasons in Europe. It is an occasion that is keenly awaited worldwide not only by the best of the best but by the value of wider input in the football arena, novel honours, and the equilibrium of football in both genders.

Nominees for Men’s Ballon d’Or 2025:

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain), Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina, Liverpool), Cole Palmer (England, Chelsea), Declan Rice (England, Arsenal), Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands, Inter), Desire Doue (France, Paris Saint-Germain), Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City), Fabián Ruiz (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Wirtz (Germany, Leverkusen/Liverpool), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City), Harry Kane (England, Bayern), João Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain), Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Napoli/Paris Saint-Germain), Kylian Mbappe (France, Real Madrid), Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona), Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter), Michael Olise (France, Bayern), Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool), Nuno Mendes (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain), Ousmane Dembele (France, Paris Saint-Germain), Pedri (Spain, Barcelona), Raphinha (Brazil, Barcelona), Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Barcelona), Scott McTominay (Scotland, Napoli), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea, Borussia Dortmund), Victor Gyökeres (Sweden, Sporting CP/Arsenal), Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool), Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Nominees for Women’s Ballon d’Or 2025:

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona), Alessia Russo (England, Arsenal), Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona), Amanda Gutierres (Brazil, Palmeiras), Barbra Banda (Zambia, Orlando Pride), Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona), Caroline Weir (Scotland, Real Madrid), Chloe Kelly (England, Manchester City/Arsenal), Clara Mateo (France, Paris FC), Clàudia Pina (Spain, Barcelona), Cristiana Girelli (Italy, Juventus), Emily Fox (United States, Arsenal), Esther González (Spain, Gotham FC), Ewa Pajor (Poland, Barcelona), Frida Leonhardsen Maanum (Norway, Arsenal), Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea), Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Sweden, Chelsea), Klara Bühl (Germany, Bayern), Leah Williamson (England, Arsenal), Lindsey Heaps (United States, OL Lyonnes), Lucy Bronze (England, Chelsea), Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Arsenal), Marta (Brazil, Orlando Pride), Melchie Dumornay (Haiti, OL Lyonnes), Patri Guijarro (Spain, Barcelona), Pernille Harder (Denmark, Bayern), Sandy Baltimore (France, Chelsea), Sofia Cantore (Italy, Juventus/Washington Spirit), Steph Catley (Australia, Arsenal), Temwa Chawinga (Malawi, Kansas City).

Also Read: A New Record For Shubman Gill And Abhishek Sharma, Sets New Standard Against Pakistan!