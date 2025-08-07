LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ballon d’Or Feminin Nominees 2025: Legends And Icons Collide

Ballon d’Or Feminin Nominees 2025: Legends And Icons Collide

Some of the most well known names from teams like Barcelona, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich are part of this variation.

Spain's dominance on the list, as evidenced by stars like Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas, and Mariona Caldentey, shows their current global influence.
Spain's dominance on the list, as evidenced by stars like Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas, and Mariona Caldentey, shows their current global influence.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 7, 2025 19:44:54 IST

The nominees of the 2025 Women’s Ballon d’or was announced, so the excitement around the match game of the titans starts. Ahead of the gala, on September 22 at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France Football has announced the 30 candidates who will compete ahead of new trophies such as the Women Kopa, Yashin and Gerd Muller trophies.

Who all made to the list?

Aitana Bonmati comes storming back into the list in her bid to win the award again three years in a row even after failing to win either of the major finals with Spain and Barcelona. Alexia Putellas, Mariona Caldentey, Patri Guijarro, Claudia Pina and Esther Gonzalez are other Spanish names riding high on popularity and this is in line with what Spain has continued to do throughout the journey.

New faces

It is complemented by the international array of standout players: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich), Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona), Frida Leonhardsen Maanum (Arsenal), as well as up and coming players as Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly of England. In the meantime, the emergence of Mariona Caldentey transformed into the Central Index of the Champions League triumph of Arsenal this season.

The list of nominees in this edition of the award is a perfect representation of just how deep the talent pool of women in football lies across the world. Veteran icons, young up and comers, European powers, and new faces in Africa and America the race will bring forth interesting stories and dramatic outcomes.

Also Read: Ballon d’Or Nominees 2025, A Season Of New Stars Rising: Check Out The Full List

Tags: aitana bonmatiAlexia PutellasBallon dOrBallon dOr FemininBallon dOr Feminin Nominees 2025










