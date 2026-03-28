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Home > Sports News > Bangladesh Gives Green Signal For IPL 2026 Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Fallout

Bangladesh Gives Green Signal For IPL 2026 Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Fallout

Bangladesh Information Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan confirms the end of the IPL broadcast ban following the Mustafizur Rahman fallout. Read about the return of cricket diplomacy.

Bangladesh Gives Green Signal To IPL 2026 Telecast. Photo X/ANI
Bangladesh Gives Green Signal To IPL 2026 Telecast. Photo X/ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 28, 2026 16:36:16 IST

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Bangladesh Gives Green Signal For IPL 2026 Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Fallout

IPL 2026: In a significant move to decouple sports from regional diplomacy, the Bangladesh government has officially cleared the way for the broadcast of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). This decision comes less than two months after a major fallout between the two nations led to a blanket ban on the “cash-rich” league, triggered by the controversial ouster of pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman.

The rift started when the BCCI asked the Kolkata Knight Riders to let go of Mustafizur, who was bought for a staggering Rs 9.2 crore, over the treatment of the Hindu minority in Bangladesh. The rift was so bad that Bangladesh pulled out of the T20 World Cup, a move that marked a historic low in the two countries’ relations. However, things seem to have taken a turn for the better under the leadership of the newly appointed Information and Broadcasting Minister, Zahir Uddin Swapan.

Return Of IPL

The change in the policy of the government, under the leadership of the newly appointed Information and Broadcasting Minister, Zahir Uddin Swapan, can be seen in the fact that the government is now prioritizing the commercial interests of the league, moving away from the restrictions put in place by the previous interim government under the leadership of Professor Mohammad Yunus. While speaking about the change, Minister Swapan said, “We want to move beyond the recent tension and look at the league in a professional manner.”

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“No one applied to us to telecast the IPL. We don’t want to mix politics with sport. We will look at it from a commercial perspective and if any channel applies to telecast the IPL, we will consider it positively,” Swapan said.

He further clarified that the government would not be an obstacle to international or local broadcasters looking to tap into the massive cricket-loving market in Bangladesh.

“We will not bar anyone from telecasting it. If Star Sports wants to telecast it, they can. If any of our channels want to telecast it, we will take it positively, but we will not force anything,” Swapan added.

BCB-BCCI Ties Restored

The decision has been met with immediate relief from the Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh (COAB). Secretary Rezaul Karim Lablu confirmed that the previous directives that silenced the league across the country are no longer in effect. Lablu noted that the removal of these restrictions allows operators to meet the high public demand for the tournament.

This restoration of broadcast rights suggests a broader stabilization of ties between the BCB and the BCCI. While the “Mustafizur incident” remains a sensitive memory, the exchange of pleasantries between board leaders in recent days indicates that both nations are ready to return to the pitch. By viewing the IPL from a “commercial perspective,” Bangladesh is betting that the shared love for cricket can bridge the gaps that politics created.

Read More: IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch RCB vs SRH Season Opener, And What’s Different This Time

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Tags: Bangladesh IPL ban liftedBCCI vs BCB 2026 controversyIPL 2026IPL 2026 Bangladesh broadcastIPL 2026 TelecastMustafizur Rahman KKR releaseZahir Uddin Swapan IPL announcement

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Bangladesh Gives Green Signal For IPL 2026 Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Fallout

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Bangladesh Gives Green Signal For IPL 2026 Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Fallout

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Bangladesh Gives Green Signal For IPL 2026 Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Fallout
Bangladesh Gives Green Signal For IPL 2026 Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Fallout
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