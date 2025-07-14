Bangladesh Hammer Sri Lanka to Level Series in Dambulla

Bangladesh Cricket team delivered a dominant all-round performance to crush Sri Lanka by 83 runs in the second T20I at Dambulla. They ended their six match losing streak and have now levelled the series 1-1.

Litton Das starred with a long-overdue 76 off 50 balls, while Shamim Hossain delivered a game-changing 48 off 27 to push Bangladesh to 177/7. The hosts crumbled in response, folding for just 94 in 15.2 overs as the Tigers’ bowlers ran riot.

Shamim Hossain’s Blitz Turns the Tide in Dambulla

The 12th over was a turning point in the innings of Bangladesh’s Shamim Hossain walked in under pressure. His fearless approach saw him dominate Sri Lanka’s death bowlers, striking cleanly and rotating the strike smartly—facing only five dot balls in his entire knock. He later contributed with a key run-out and a sharp catch, underlining his all-round impact.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s top order had struggled, and the innings looked wobbly until Shamim’s entry shifted the momentum. His fireworks revived the innings and laid the foundation for Bangladesh’s commanding total.

Litton’s Return to Form, Bowlers Dominate

Litton Das, after a string of low scores, finally delivered. Riding his luck, surviving a missed stumping on 30 and a dropped catch on 56, he capitalized fully to anchor the innings. His composed stroke play kept the scoreboard ticking and steadied Bangladesh after early setbacks.

Sri Lanka never looked like they had the control during the chase. Bangladesh’s pacers, led by Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam, kept the batters pinned. Kusal Mendis was run out early, and none of the middle or lower order stood up as Sri Lanka collapsed.

With the series now tied, both teams will head into the final clash with momentum on the line and pride at stake.

Final Score: Bangladesh 177/7 beat Sri Lanka 94 (all out) by 83 runs.

