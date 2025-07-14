LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
Live TV
TRENDING |
divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
Home > Sports > Bangladesh Hammer Sri Lanka to Level Series in Dambulla

Bangladesh Hammer Sri Lanka to Level Series in Dambulla

Bangladesh ended their six-match losing streak with a commanding 83-run win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Dambulla. Litton Das scored 76, Shamim Hossain added 48 off 27, and the bowlers dismantled Sri Lanka for 94 to level the series 1–1 and set up a thrilling decider.

sl vs bang
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 83 runs in second T20I (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 05:36:15 IST

Bangladesh Cricket team delivered a dominant all-round performance to crush Sri Lanka by 83 runs in the second T20I at Dambulla. They ended their six match losing streak and have now levelled the series 1-1.

Litton Das starred with a long-overdue 76 off 50 balls, while Shamim Hossain delivered a game-changing 48 off 27 to push Bangladesh to 177/7. The hosts crumbled in response, folding for just 94 in 15.2 overs as the Tigers’ bowlers ran riot.

Shamim Hossain’s Blitz Turns the Tide in Dambulla

The 12th over was a turning point in the innings of Bangladesh’s Shamim Hossain walked in under pressure. His fearless approach saw him dominate Sri Lanka’s death bowlers, striking cleanly and rotating the strike smartly—facing only five dot balls in his entire knock. He later contributed with a key run-out and a sharp catch, underlining his all-round impact.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s top order had struggled, and the innings looked wobbly until Shamim’s entry shifted the momentum. His fireworks revived the innings and laid the foundation for Bangladesh’s commanding total.

Litton’s Return to Form, Bowlers Dominate

Litton Das, after a string of low scores, finally delivered. Riding his luck, surviving a missed stumping on 30 and a dropped catch on 56, he capitalized fully to anchor the innings. His composed stroke play kept the scoreboard ticking and steadied Bangladesh after early setbacks.

Sri Lanka never looked like they had the control during the chase. Bangladesh’s pacers, led by Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam, kept the batters pinned. Kusal Mendis was run out early, and none of the middle or lower order stood up as Sri Lanka collapsed.

With the series now tied, both teams will head into the final clash with momentum on the line and pride at stake.

Final Score: Bangladesh 177/7 beat Sri Lanka 94 (all out) by 83 runs.

Also Read: Historic Spell By Washington Sundar, First Spinner To Achieve This Feat in the 21st Century

Tags: bangladeshLitton Dassri lanka vs bangladesh

More News

Rockets Shake Up Roster: Nate Williams Cut as Quest for Camp Roster Spot Begins
US President Donald Trump To Visit Buckingham Palace in September
Israel-Gaza Conflict Death Toll Crosses 58,000 As Civilian Casualties Surge
Bangladesh Hammer Sri Lanka to Level Series in Dambulla
Radhika Was Not Okay For the Past 10 Days: The Police Calls It Open And Shut Case
Radhika Was Not Okay For the Past 10 Days: Here’s What The Police Reveals
Bhasma Aarti On First Monday Of Sawan: First Somvar At Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple
Historic Spell By Washington Sundar, First Spinner To Achieve This Feat in the 21st Century
South African President Suspends Police Minister Over Criminal Allegations
First Monday Of Sawan: Devotees Stand In Lines In Mahakaleshwar Temple

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?