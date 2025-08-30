LIVE TV
Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch, Predicted Playing XI

The series will help Bangladesh prepare for the T20 World Cup, and the Dutch teams will get important subcontinental playing time ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup. Bangladesh is predicted to win because to their 4-1 head to head lead, but the Netherlands will try to shock everyone in circumstances that are conducive to spin.

Published: August 30, 2025 12:53:29 IST

The Bangladesh and Netherlands will face each other for their first T20I series in Sylhet starting from August 30 2025 until September 3 2025. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium has been selected as the venue to host the entire three match T20I series that marks this historic occasion.

Bangladesh Squad: Strength and Weaknesses 

The Bangladesh cricket team comprises established players together with promising young prospects who are directed by Litton Das as team captain. The Bangladesh team consists of professional pace bowlers Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed and spin captain Nasum Ahmed and emerging all rounders Shoriful Islam and Rishad Hossain. Tanzid Hasan Tamim  along with Parvez Hossain Emon and Shamim Hossain strengthen the team’s batting depth.

Netherlands Squad: Strength and Weaknesses

The Netherlands team under Scott Edwards leadership named 15 players who include Max O’Dowd  along with Vikramjit Singh and Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren and Fred  Klaassen. The Dutch team has chosen spinners Shariz Ahmad and Tim Pringle as part of their  strategy to play on Asian pitch types despite their two key all rounders Bas de Leede and Roelof van der Merwe being unavailable. 

Where and When to watch Bangladesh vs Netherlands?

The game will start at 5:30 PM IST on 30th August 2025. The match will be streamed live on FanCode. 



Predicted Playing XI 

Bangladesh: The Bangladesh cricket team consists of the following players Litton Das who serves as captain and wicket keeper alongside Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (Captain and Wicket Keeper), Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Noah Croes, Cedric de Lange, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, and Sikander Zulfiqar

Why is Bangladesh vs Netherlands series important?

This series holds dual significance. Bangladesh needs this series to prepare for the Asia Cup 2025  while developing team strategies and building competitive strength. The Netherlands visits the subcontinent for this rare tour while gaining valuable experience which will benefit them in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh aims to extend their commanding five to one T20I record versus the Dutch while the Netherlands tries to shock their opponents and prove themselves in unknown settings. The series will deliver competitive matches along with player growth opportunities and increased excitement because both teams need to establish their form and teamwork before key tournaments. 

