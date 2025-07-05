Live Tv
Home > Sports > Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI: Where Can You Watch On TV and Online?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI: Where Can You Watch On TV and Online?

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are playing the second match of the ODI series in Colombo. Bangladesh won the toss and are batting first. If you are a cricket fan and want to watch the match, read this article to find out the channels which would display the game.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 19:03:49 IST

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are currently playing the second ODI of the bilateral series hosted by Sri Lanka. The hosts had won the first ODI easily by a huge margin of 77 runs and now lead the three-match series by 1-0.

Bangladesh need to win this match to stay alive in the series. Losing this match will result in a series loss, something which the Bangladeshi fans would not want to see, especially after the loss in Test series by a margin of 0-1.

The match is being played in Colombo, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the skipper of Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first, citing good batting conditions.

Bangladesh Wins Toss And Bats First

However, Bangladesh could not get off to a great start as the first wicket fell on a score of just 10 runs. After that, Najmul Hossain and Parvez Hossain consolidated the innings and added 63 runs for the second wicket. 

Parvez Hossain completed his half-century and then, the number four batter Towhid Hridoy too played a sparkling innings of 51 runs. Ably supported by other batters, Bangladesh looked to be in a position of strength at a score of 204-5 in the 39th over.

However, once Jaker Ali fell at an individual score of 24, the remaining batters fell like a pack of cards and the innings was completely derailed.

Wickets tumbled, the score quickly became 218, and all the hopes of Bangladesh reaching a respectable score took a beating. For Sri Lanka, right arm pacer Asitha Fernando picked 4 wickets.

Where Can You Watch The Match on TV and Online?

If you are interested in watching the match, choose the following ways.

For TV viewers in India, you can watch the game on the channels such as Ten and Sony Ten (Both HD and SD), while Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan fans can watch the match on channels like T Sports, and Dialog TV, respectively. 

Similarly, if you want to watch the match using the internet in India, log in to SonyLIV and FanCode apps.

Online viewers in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can use Apps such as Kingobd Sports, and Dialog TV, to watch the match.

