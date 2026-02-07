Barcelona Officially Withdraw From European Super League, Leaving Real Madrid Alone in Challenge Against UEFA

Barcelona have officially announced that they are no longer part of the European Super League project. The Spanish champions were one of the original clubs that supported the controversial breakaway competition when it was first announced in 2021. With Barcelona’s exit, Real Madrid are now the only major club still backing the Super League.

When the European Super League was first revealed, 12 clubs had agreed to join. These included three Spanish teams—Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid—along with Italian clubs Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, and six English teams from the Premier League. However, the plan faced massive opposition from fans, players, leagues and football authorities across Europe. As a result, all six English clubs quickly pulled out, followed by most of the other teams. Until now, only Barcelona and Real Madrid had continued to support the project.

Barcelona have now confirmed their withdrawal through an official statement. The club said it had formally informed the European Super League company and the other clubs involved that it is leaving the project. This decision effectively leaves Real Madrid standing alone in their fight to challenge UEFA, European football’s governing body.

One of the main reasons Barcelona initially supported the Super League was their financial situation. The club has faced serious money problems in recent years and saw the new competition as a way to generate more income. However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has now admitted that support for the Super League has collapsed and that the club is shifting its focus toward rebuilding its relationship with UEFA.

Laporta said that Barcelona has been holding positive talks with UEFA officials and European club representatives. He explained that the club wants peace and cooperation rather than conflict and believes working with UEFA will benefit European football, clubs and players. According to Laporta, Barcelona are close to reaching an agreement that will allow them to fully move forward under UEFA’s structure.

Real Madrid, however, continue to back the Super League. Club president Florentino Perez has repeatedly said that the project is essential for the future of football. He has also claimed that court rulings support clubs’ rights to create their own competitions. Perez added that Real Madrid may seek compensation from UEFA for blocking the Super League and insists the club will continue to pursue the idea.

Despite this off-field disagreement, Barcelona and Real Madrid remain fierce rivals on the pitch. The two clubs are currently locked in a tight La Liga title race, with Barcelona holding a narrow one-point lead. Tensions between the clubs have also risen this season due to public exchanges between their presidents.

With Barcelona now stepping away, the European Super League appears closer than ever to fading out—unless Real Madrid can somehow revive the project on their own.

