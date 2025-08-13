LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Bat Bite Horror: What Happened To This WWE Legend Will Give You Nightmares

WWE referee Charles Robinson aka Little Naitch had a real life scare as he was bitten by a bat at 2 a.m. He has been to the ER six times to get six shots, but is no longer contracting rabies.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 13, 2025 18:48:15 IST

WWE veteran referee Charles Robinson, or as he is lovingly referred to as Little Naitch, has seen it all in the ring that was shocking. Yet nothing in his decades-long career could prepare him for a strange and scary experience in the wee hours of Wednesday. Robinson was confronted with a threat which was not related to wrestling.

Charles Robinson’s Bat Bite Scare

Robinson did not face a superstar at 2 a.m., but a real bat. The 59 year old posted the strange experience on Instagram and said that he was bitten and taken to the emergency room in a rush.

“Great way to start the morning,” Robinson wrote. “2:00am and got bit by a bat. That’s right—a bat! 4 hours later in the ER and six shots. #animalattacks #hospital.”

Though the event was described in a humorous way, there were serious connotations to it. The bat bite is said to be dangerous because it brings the risk of rabies which is a fatal virus. Specialists emphasize the necessity of giving emergency care. Robinson did not wait long and was given a row of injections that considerably decrease the danger of infection.

2025-A Chaotic Year Inside the Ring

To the fans of WWE, the bat incident of Robinson only adds to an eventful 2025. He has his dramatics in the ring. He also was taken down by a shoulder tackle by John Cena at WWE Night of Champions, something that was viewed backstage in a comic light and would be recalled by the fans.

Robinson had another theatrical in-ring performance a few weeks later. Goldberg delivered a huge spear, which dropped Robinson, in his retirement match that was held on the July 12 Saturday Night Main Event. The fact that he recovers quickly has made him a fan favorite as people love his toughness and commitment.

Dodging Real-Life Danger

Since his scripted bumps to the real-life threats, it has been an eventful year of challenges to Robinson. Fortunately, the bat bite had a happy ending: he is now recovering, without rabies, and is back in his job as being one of the most reliable referees of WWE.

The example of Robinson is a sobering reminder: wrestling can teach you how to fall and act in every scripted moment and scene, and yet in life there are times when unexpected danger gets added to the equation. The threat in the case of Robinson was in the form of a bat and this time even reality can be stranger than fiction.

