Bayern extend deal with coach Kompany to 2029

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF FC BAYERN MUNICH HEAD COACH VINCENT KOMPANY SHOWS: MUNICH, GERMANY (JULY 17, 2024) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. VARIOUS OF FC BAYERN HEAD COACH VINCENT KOMPANY WITH STAFF AT FIRST TRAINING SESSION 2. VARIOUS OF KOMPANY OVERSEEING FIRST TRAINING SESSION MUNICH, GERMANY (SEPTEMBER 17, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 3. VARIOUS OF KOMPANY SPEAKING AT PRESS CONFERENCE (NOT A SOUNDBITE) MUNICH, GERMANY (SEPTEMBER 29, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 4. VARIOUS OF BAYERN PLAYERS WARMING UP FOR TRAINING 5. VARIOUS OF KOMPANY OVERSEEING BAYERN TRAINING 6. VARIOUS OF FACADE OF BAYERN MUNICH TRAINING GROUND MUNICH, GERMANY (FILE – MAY 2021) (REUTERS – Access all) 7. VARIOUS EXTERIORS OF MUNICH'S ALLIANZ ARENA STADIUM, ALSO KNOWN AS FUSSBALL ARENA MUNICH, GERMANY (FILE – AUGUST 9, 2014) (REUTERS – Access all) 8. VARIOUS OF FUSSBALL ARENA (ALLIANZ ARENA) MUNICH, GERMANY (JANUARY 9, 2024) (REUTERS – Access all) (NIGHT) 9. VARIOUS OF FUSSBALL ARENA (ALLIANZ ARENA) AT NIGHT STORY: German champions Bayern Munich and coach Vincent Kompany have agreed to extend his contract by two years to 2029, the Bundesliga side said on Tuesday (October 21). The Belgian, who took over last year with an initial deal to 2027, won the league title in his first season in charge, and Bayern are currently in top spot in the Bundesliga with seven wins from seven matches. The Bavarians, who host Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday (October 22), have won all 11 games across all competitions so far in a perfect start to their season. Kompany started his managerial career with Belgian side Anderlecht before two years at Burnley, in which he won the promotion to the Premier League, but could not keep them in the top flight, before his move to Bavaria. (Production: Joseph Andrews)

