BCCI Elections 2025: Status Quo Likely, But Presidency Race Hints at Change

The much-anticipated BCCI elections have begun, setting the stage for what appears to be a largely status quo outcome with a touch of change at the very top. According to sources, most existing office-bearers are expected to comfortably retain their posts, ensuring continuity in the board’s administration. However, the race for the president’s chair has generated excitement, with speculation that a recently retired cricketer could take charge, marking a return of on-field experience to the BCCI’s highest office. Though Rajiv Shukla of UPCA is likely to retain his position as Vice President, Rakesh Kumar Tiwary of the Bihar Cricket Association is also in the fray for this very important position.

For the key post of secretary, strong political and cricketing equations are at play. Debojit Saikia, known for his close ties with a former BCCI secretary as well as a BJP-ruled state’s chief minister, is tipped to continue in the role. On the other hand, Arun Dhumal is also emerging as a frontrunner for the post of joint secretary although he faces a stiff challenge from Anirudh Chaudhary, who has consolidated significant support.

While the contest remains intense, insiders confirm that all other incumbent office-bearers are likely to comfortably retain their positions including the likes of Rohan Desai and Prabhtej Bhatia. With political clout, cricketing legacy, and administrative stability in the mix, this BCCI election promises continuity with a possible new face at the helm.