Home > Sports > Belgian Grand Prix 2025: Check Out The Timings For The Race, Where To Watch

Belgian Grand Prix 2025: Check Out The Timings For The Race, Where To Watch

In the main championship fight, Norris will be trying for his third consecutive win. After winning in Austria and Silverstone, he is now only eight points behind Piastri in the standings.

Norris was surpassed by Piastri in the Q2 phase, but the Briton quickly laid down a marker in Q3, capturing provisional pole during the first runs with an effort of 1m 40.562s.
Norris was surpassed by Piastri in the Q2 phase, but the Briton quickly laid down a marker in Q3, capturing provisional pole during the first runs with an effort of 1m 40.562s.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 27, 2025 12:01:00 IST

This year’s Belgian Grand Prix will be the Formula 1 Moët & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix 2025, held at Spa‑Francorchamps, round 13 of the 2025 championship, and included the third Sprint of the season, from July 25–27. Still the longest track on the Formula 1 calendar at 7.004 km, Spa-Francorchamps is a serpentine road course that runs through the Ardennes, using elevation change from Eau Rouge through Raidillon and into the Kemmel straight that are, at once, both beautiful and the essence of technical exactness.

Sprint Highlights

With Oscar Piastri leading the Driver’s Championship with teammate Lando Norris second and Max Verstappen in third, McLaren is setup for another great weekend. The Sprint race was filled with unanticipated drama: Max Verstappen outalpped Piastri on the first lap to get the Victory, and a Red Bull victory with new Team Principal Laurent Mekies behind them, after Christian Horner’s shocking dismissal from the team. At just under 0.753 seconds at the finish, it was a masterclass of racecraft from Verstappen, with and marks the return of Red Bull Racing as a force.

Qualifying Highlights

In qualifying for the Grand Prix, Lando Norris took pole position with Piastri second, marking a McLaren front-row lockout, while Verstappen was only able to secure fourth place with residual grip issues with the RB21. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished third, while Mercedes had a disastrous day, with Lewis Hamilton getting cut in Q1 due to a track limits infringement. A miserable day became worse for the Silver Arrows. Aston Martin struggled as well, with Fernando Alonso 19th on the grid and indicating more apparent issues with the AMR25 chassis than we first thought.

The weather and the race

The rain and tire strategies are now crucial to the Spa weekend, depriving our chances of a better understanding of the grid; Pirelli tire compounds (C1-C4 and wet compounds and intermediates) will be essential during the unpredictable Ardennes weather. As the field gets set for a 44-lap Grand Prix on Sunday, the impact of team changes, the increasing form of McLaren, and the nature of Spa will make this as much a mental contest as a physical one.

When and where to watch?

The race would be live from 6:30 PM (IST) and available to watch in FanCode and F1 TV App. 

Also Read: Max Verstappen Wins The Sprint Thriller At Spa By Outpacing McLaren

Tags: belgian grand prixBelgian grand prix 2025lando norrisMax VerstappenQualifying belgian gpsprint highlightswhen and where to watch

RELATED News

Arsenal Strike Big With Viktor Gyokeres Signing from Sporting
Australia vs West Indies 4th T20I: Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis Power Aussies To 3-Wicket Win, 4-0 Series Lead
Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule Out: When is The India vs Pakistan Match?
Women’s Euro 2025 Final: Spain vs England, Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch
India vs Pakistan In Asia Cup: Mohammad Azharuddin Slams BCCI’s Decision

LATEST NEWS

Belgian Grand Prix 2025: Check Out The Timings For The Race, Where To Watch
Double Celebration For Steve Aoki As He Announces Birth Of His Son On Wedding Anniversary
PM Modi On Mann Ki Baat: From Gyan Bharatam Mission To Remembering The Sacrifice Of Khudiram Bose
Landmark Shift In India Maldives Ties: President Mohamad Muizzu Calls India As Crucial Partner
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Chant Malti’s Favourite Song ‘APT’ During BLACKPINK’s NYC Concert
Uorfi Javed Recalls Starving To Get Extremely Skinny: Mentally, I Was F****d
Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Elder Son Tej Pratap Yadav To Contest Elections Independently
Was Sumeera Rajput Poisoned Over a Forced Marriage? Pakistani TikTok Creator Found Dead At Home In Sindh Province
Vogue Wedding Atelier 2025: A Timeless Celebration Of Bridal Couture In New Delhi
Hrithik Roshan Is Getting Rs. 20 Crore Less Than Jr. NTR For War 2 But His Profit-Sharing Deal With YRF Will Change The Game
Belgian Grand Prix 2025: Check Out The Timings For The Race, Where To Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Belgian Grand Prix 2025: Check Out The Timings For The Race, Where To Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Belgian Grand Prix 2025: Check Out The Timings For The Race, Where To Watch
Belgian Grand Prix 2025: Check Out The Timings For The Race, Where To Watch
Belgian Grand Prix 2025: Check Out The Timings For The Race, Where To Watch
Belgian Grand Prix 2025: Check Out The Timings For The Race, Where To Watch

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?