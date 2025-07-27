Belgian Grand Prix 2025: Check Out The Timings For The Race, Where To Watch

This year’s Belgian Grand Prix will be the Formula 1 Moët & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix 2025, held at Spa‑Francorchamps, round 13 of the 2025 championship, and included the third Sprint of the season, from July 25–27. Still the longest track on the Formula 1 calendar at 7.004 km, Spa-Francorchamps is a serpentine road course that runs through the Ardennes, using elevation change from Eau Rouge through Raidillon and into the Kemmel straight that are, at once, both beautiful and the essence of technical exactness.

Sprint Highlights

With Oscar Piastri leading the Driver’s Championship with teammate Lando Norris second and Max Verstappen in third, McLaren is setup for another great weekend. The Sprint race was filled with unanticipated drama: Max Verstappen outalpped Piastri on the first lap to get the Victory, and a Red Bull victory with new Team Principal Laurent Mekies behind them, after Christian Horner’s shocking dismissal from the team. At just under 0.753 seconds at the finish, it was a masterclass of racecraft from Verstappen, with and marks the return of Red Bull Racing as a force.

Qualifying Highlights

In qualifying for the Grand Prix, Lando Norris took pole position with Piastri second, marking a McLaren front-row lockout, while Verstappen was only able to secure fourth place with residual grip issues with the RB21. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished third, while Mercedes had a disastrous day, with Lewis Hamilton getting cut in Q1 due to a track limits infringement. A miserable day became worse for the Silver Arrows. Aston Martin struggled as well, with Fernando Alonso 19th on the grid and indicating more apparent issues with the AMR25 chassis than we first thought.

The weather and the race

The rain and tire strategies are now crucial to the Spa weekend, depriving our chances of a better understanding of the grid; Pirelli tire compounds (C1-C4 and wet compounds and intermediates) will be essential during the unpredictable Ardennes weather. As the field gets set for a 44-lap Grand Prix on Sunday, the impact of team changes, the increasing form of McLaren, and the nature of Spa will make this as much a mental contest as a physical one.

When and where to watch?

The race would be live from 6:30 PM (IST) and available to watch in FanCode and F1 TV App.

