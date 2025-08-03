Home > Sports > Bengal Cricketer Priyajit Ghosh 22-Year-Old Collapses During Gym Session, Dies Of Heart Attack

Bengal Cricketer Priyajit Ghosh 22-Year-Old Collapses During Gym Session, Dies Of Heart Attack

Bengal’s young cricketer Priyajit Ghosh, aged 22, passed away suddenly after collapsing during a gym workout. Known for his dedication and big dreams of playing Ranji Trophy for Bengal and India, Priyajit was preparing hard for the season. His family, friends, and the cricket community are heartbroken by this unexpected loss.

Bengal Cricketer Priyajit Ghosh 22-Year-Old Collapses During Gym Session, Dies of Heart Attack (Image Credit - X)
Bengal Cricketer Priyajit Ghosh 22-Year-Old Collapses During Gym Session, Dies of Heart Attack (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 3, 2025 16:25:13 IST

The cricket people in Bengal are very sad after the sudden death of 22-year-old Priyajit Ghosh. He died on Friday morning after falling down in the gym. His family and friends are in pain.

Priyajit Ghosh Fell Down in Gym

Priyajit was doing his workout in a gym at Mission Compound area in Bolpur. While exercising, he suddenly fell on the floor. People called for help, and doctors came fast, but they could not save him.

He was very serious about fitness. He followed Virat Kohli and wanted to stay fit like him. He was getting ready for the next cricket season.

Bengal Cricketer Wanted to Play Ranji

Priyajit wanted to play Ranji Trophy for Bengal. He also had dreams to play for the Indian team one day. He loved cricket since he was a kid.

He started playing at a young age and showed good talent. In the 2018-19 season, he made the most runs in the CAB Under-16 tournament. He got a medal from the Cricket Association of Bengal. He kept the medal in his room.

Family and Friends Are Very Sad

His parents are very upset. He was their only son. They supported his cricket dream and were proud of him. Now they are in deep pain.

His friends and coaches also miss him a lot. They say he was quiet and focused. He worked very hard every day and never gave up.

“Priyajit had a dream of playing Ranji for Bengal in the future. That dream was no longer fulfilled,” said someone who knew him.

CAB Shares Message for Bengal Cricketer

The Cricket Association of Bengal said they are sad and gave prayers for his family. Many cricket fans also wrote messages online to say goodbye.

The cricket ground in Kolkata is silent. Everyone is shocked that a young and fit boy like him is gone.

It is a big loss for Bengal cricket. A young player with big dreams left too early.

ALSO READ: Yashasvi Jaiswal Reveals Rohit Sharma’s Special Message Before Century: ‘Khelte Rehna’

Tags: Bengal CricketerPriyajit GhoshPriyajit Ghosh DiedRanji Trophy

RELATED News

Sunil Gavaskar Rates Shubman Gill’s 754 Runs Higher Than His Own 774-Run Feat: ‘I Was a Baby, Gill is a Leader’
FIFA Invests In India’s Female Future, Opening A Hyderabad Girls’ Academy
Meet The Loud Indian Fielders Who Unsettled Ben Duckett And England On Day 4
USA Women’s Hockey Team Qualifies For FIH World Cup 2026 With Thrilling Shootout Win
Jason Holder Makes History: Becomes West Indies’ Highest T20I Wicket-Taker in Thrilling Win Over Pakistan

LATEST NEWS

A Year After Uprising, former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s Trial Begins – Here’s What We Know
Prisoner No 15528: Former MP Prajwal Revanna Assigned Prisoner Number After Life Term For Rape
This Is The Only Pan India Superstar To Have Maximum Number Of Successful Sequels Crossing ₹1000 Crore Globally
From Shelter to Shackles: Pakistan Withdraws Legal Status from Over a Million Afghans
Anirudh Faces Heat After Admitting To Using ChatGPT For Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Says, ‘Completely Normal To Use AI’
‘It’s Worse In The US’: American Woman Highlights Why Indian Education Is Far More Affordable
Viral Video | SpiceJet Staff Brutally Assaulted By Army Officer At Srinagar Airport: ‘Jaw Broken, Nose Bleeding’
Jason Holder Makes History: Becomes West Indies’ Highest T20I Wicket-Taker in Thrilling Win Over Pakistan
India’s Forex Reserves Rally: Surging $2.7 Billion Boost Ends Three-Week Slide In Latest Weekly Surge
BTS’ V Delights Fans By Surprising Best Friend Park Bo Gum During Emotional Finale, Celebrating Their Unbreakable Bond In Style
Bengal Cricketer Priyajit Ghosh 22-Year-Old Collapses During Gym Session, Dies Of Heart Attack

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengal Cricketer Priyajit Ghosh 22-Year-Old Collapses During Gym Session, Dies Of Heart Attack

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengal Cricketer Priyajit Ghosh 22-Year-Old Collapses During Gym Session, Dies Of Heart Attack
Bengal Cricketer Priyajit Ghosh 22-Year-Old Collapses During Gym Session, Dies Of Heart Attack
Bengal Cricketer Priyajit Ghosh 22-Year-Old Collapses During Gym Session, Dies Of Heart Attack
Bengal Cricketer Priyajit Ghosh 22-Year-Old Collapses During Gym Session, Dies Of Heart Attack

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?