Bengal Cricketer Priyajit Ghosh 22-Year-Old Collapses During Gym Session, Dies Of Heart Attack

The cricket people in Bengal are very sad after the sudden death of 22-year-old Priyajit Ghosh. He died on Friday morning after falling down in the gym. His family and friends are in pain.

Priyajit Ghosh Fell Down in Gym

Priyajit was doing his workout in a gym at Mission Compound area in Bolpur. While exercising, he suddenly fell on the floor. People called for help, and doctors came fast, but they could not save him.

He was very serious about fitness. He followed Virat Kohli and wanted to stay fit like him. He was getting ready for the next cricket season.

Bengal Cricketer Wanted to Play Ranji

Priyajit wanted to play Ranji Trophy for Bengal. He also had dreams to play for the Indian team one day. He loved cricket since he was a kid.

He started playing at a young age and showed good talent. In the 2018-19 season, he made the most runs in the CAB Under-16 tournament. He got a medal from the Cricket Association of Bengal. He kept the medal in his room.

Family and Friends Are Very Sad

His parents are very upset. He was their only son. They supported his cricket dream and were proud of him. Now they are in deep pain.

His friends and coaches also miss him a lot. They say he was quiet and focused. He worked very hard every day and never gave up.

“Priyajit had a dream of playing Ranji for Bengal in the future. That dream was no longer fulfilled,” said someone who knew him.

CAB Shares Message for Bengal Cricketer

The Cricket Association of Bengal said they are sad and gave prayers for his family. Many cricket fans also wrote messages online to say goodbye.

The cricket ground in Kolkata is silent. Everyone is shocked that a young and fit boy like him is gone.

It is a big loss for Bengal cricket. A young player with big dreams left too early.

