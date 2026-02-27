Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League in India

Former champions Bengaluru FC are looking to stretch their unbeaten home streak when they face Punjab FC at home this Friday, February 27, 2026. The Blues, after a tough 1-1 draw against NorthEast United, are now looking to make the best use of their home ground at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Punjab FC is a team that really needs points after losing by a one-goal margin to Jamshedpur FC in their last match. This game is very important for both teams as they are bringing on, board their summer key signings such as Braian Sanchez and Dani Ramirez to boost their positions in the early season table.

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC: Indian Super League 2026 Match 17

Match Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Date February 27, 2026 Kick-off Time 07:30 PM IST Venue Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru Live Streaming (India) FanCode (App & Website) TV Telecast (India) Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten Channels)





Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Head-To-Head

Both Bengaluru and Punjab always seem to bring out the best in each other. Over their last seven matches in all competitions, Bengaluru FC edges ahead with three wins, while Punjab FC has grabbed two, and the other two ended up as draws. Lately, though, Punjab’s been a real problem for Bengaluru, taking two out of their last three ISL clashes.

Their last meeting at the Kanteerava was a wild 3-3 draw, in which six different players scored, and the crowd loved every minute. Since then, Bengaluru’s head coach Renedy Singh has kept hammering home the importance of staying sharp at the back and really nailing their set pieces.

Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Match Live In India?

If you want to watch the 2025-26 ISL season live, there’s a new spot for it. FanCode has snagged the exclusive digital rights, so you’ll find every match streaming in HD on their app or website. You can grab an “ISL Season Pass” if you’re in for the whole ride, or just pick up single-match passes when you want to tune in. Easy and flexible, just how it should be.

