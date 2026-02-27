LIVE TV
Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League in India

Looking for Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC live streaming? Get match details, telecast info, and head-to-head records as the Blues host the Shers at the Kanteerava for Indian Super League 2026 clash.

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2026 Live Streaming (Image Source: X)
Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: February 27, 2026 17:27:23 IST

Former champions Bengaluru FC are looking to stretch their unbeaten home streak when they face Punjab FC at home this Friday, February 27, 2026. The Blues, after a tough 1-1 draw against NorthEast United, are now looking to make the best use of their home ground at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Punjab FC is a team that really needs points after losing by a one-goal margin to Jamshedpur FC in their last match. This game is very important for both teams as they are bringing on, board their summer key signings such as Braian Sanchez and Dani Ramirez to boost their positions in the early season table.

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC: Indian Super League 2026 Match 17

Match Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC
Date February 27, 2026
Kick-off Time 07:30 PM IST
Venue Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
Live Streaming (India) FanCode (App & Website)
TV Telecast (India) Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten Channels)


Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Head-To-Head

Both Bengaluru and Punjab always seem to bring out the best in each other. Over their last seven matches in all competitions, Bengaluru FC edges ahead with three wins, while Punjab FC has grabbed two, and the other two ended up as draws. Lately, though, Punjab’s been a real problem for Bengaluru, taking two out of their last three ISL clashes.

Their last meeting at the Kanteerava was a wild 3-3 draw, in which six different players scored, and the crowd loved every minute. Since then, Bengaluru’s head coach Renedy Singh has kept hammering home the importance of staying sharp at the back and really nailing their set pieces. 

Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Match Live In India?

If you want to watch the 2025-26 ISL season live, there’s a new spot for it. FanCode has snagged the exclusive digital rights, so you’ll find every match streaming in HD on their app or website. You can grab an “ISL Season Pass” if you’re in for the whole ride, or just pick up single-match passes when you want to tune in. Easy and flexible, just how it should be.

Also Read – WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Full Match Card, India Start Time, and Live Streaming Details

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 5:27 PM IST
Tags: Ashique KuruniyanBengaluru FC vs Punjab FC live streamBengaluru FC vs Punjab FC predictionDani Ramirez Punjab FCFanCode ISL passGurpreet Singh SandhuIndian Super League 2026ISL 2026 live IndiaRenedy SinghSony Ten 2 live ISLSree Kanteerava Stadium

What’s Next In The Pakistan-Afghanistan War? China Steps In To Mediate As Cross-Border Attacks Intensify, All You Need To Know

