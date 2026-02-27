WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Full Match Card, India Start Time And Live Streaming Details

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 is set for Saturday, February 28, 2026, at the United Centre in Chicago, Illinois. It will be the final major event before WrestleMania 42 and features some of WWE’s biggest stars competing in high-stakes matches.

This Premium Live Event will include both men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber matches, where wrestlers fight inside the enclosed steel structure. The winners will earn championship opportunities at WrestleMania. These chamber bouts are known for being brutal and unpredictable, with six competitors entering at intervals and only the last person standing declared the winner.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 India Start Time:

Indian fans can watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 live on Netflix on Sunday, March 1, starting at 5:30 AM IST.

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match:

This year’s Men’s Elimination Chamber will feature Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Je’Von Evans, Jey Uso, LA Knight and Trick Williams, all set to compete inside the brutal steel structure.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match:

This year’s Women’s Elimination Chamber bout will see Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Kiana James competing inside the unforgiving steel structure.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship:

CM Punk and Finn Balor are set to clash one-on-one for the first time on a pay-per-view stage as they battle for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Elimination Chamber 2026.

Your 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber match card. pic.twitter.com/gLhVMZb04M — Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) February 24, 2026

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship:

AJ Lee and Becky Lynch are set to square off in one of the most highly anticipated Women’s Intercontinental Championship matches in recent memory. With their intense rivalry and the history involving their husbands, this clash promises to keep the crowd on the edge of their seats.

This year’s event marks a welcome return of Elimination Chamber to Chicago, a city known for its passionate wrestling fans. With major championship implications and intense battles inside the unforgiving steel structure, fans can expect an exciting night of action as WWE heads into WrestleMania season.

