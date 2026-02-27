LIVE TV
Auqib Nabi for IND vs ENG? Sourav Ganguly Backs Jammu and Kashmir Pacer For England Tour — "On His Way To National Colors…"

Auqib Nabi for IND vs ENG? Sourav Ganguly Backs Jammu and Kashmir Pacer For England Tour — “On His Way To National Colors…”

Auqib Nabi’s five-wicket haul in the Ranji final capped a 60-wicket season, earning Ganguly’s praise and England tour backing, boosting J&K’s rise and strengthening his India call-up chances.

Aaquib Nabi (Image Credits : X)
Aaquib Nabi (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 27, 2026 15:26:35 IST

Auqib Nabi for IND vs ENG? Sourav Ganguly Backs Jammu and Kashmir Pacer For England Tour — “On His Way To National Colors…”

Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi delivered a brilliant five-wicket haul in his team’s first-ever Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka, giving them a huge advantage in the match. His outstanding performance this season caught the attention of former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who urged selectors to consider him for the upcoming England tour, saying it would be the perfect place for him to begin his international career.

After J&K posted a massive 584 in their first innings, they bowled Karnataka out for 293, taking a strong 291-run lead. Nabi was the star with the ball, finishing with impressive figures of 5 for 54 in 23 overs, including seven maidens. His spell broke the backbone of Karnataka’s batting. He removed key batters KL Rahul, Karun Nair and Smaran Ravichandran in quick succession, reducing Karnataka to 57 for 4. He later dismissed Shikhar Shetty to complete his five-wicket haul.

Nabi has been exceptional throughout the season, picking up 60 wickets and finishing as the highest wicket-taker. He is only the third pacer in Ranji Trophy history to achieve this in a single season. 

Nabi’s outstanding season

Auqib Nabi’s tally of 60 wickets is even more impressive considering Indian pitches usually do not help fast bowlers. Among the top five wicket-takers this season, Nabi not only leads the chart but is also the only pacer in that list. Mohammed Shami is next among fast bowlers with 37 wickets in seven matches.

Nabi has delivered on different grounds and against strong teams throughout the season. For a pacer to dominate in Indian domestic cricket is rare. Before him, only Jaydev Unadkat and Dodda Ganesh had managed to take 60 wickets in a single Ranji season.

Jammu and Kashmir have not traditionally been a powerhouse in domestic cricket. But over the last two seasons, Nabi’s performances have changed that. In 2025/26, J&K not only competed with top sides but defeated them to reach their first-ever Ranji Trophy final.

While Nabi led from the front, he had good support. Left-arm pacer Sunil Kumar picked up 31 wickets in nine matches. With the bat, Abdul Samad featured among the top run-scorers, while captain Paras Dogra scored 636 runs this season. After taking 44 wickets last season, Nabi went a step further this year with 60 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 12.56. He has also chipped in with 245 runs lower down the order.

With India looking for more impact bowlers at home and in Asian conditions, Nabi’s ability to succeed on flat pitches and contribute with the bat could put him in contention for a national call-up. Ganguly praised J&K’s effort and said tough conditions produce tough players, adding that Nabi looks ready for national colours. Nabi has also secured an IPL contract for 2026 after being bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.4 crore. A call-up to the Indian team could now be the next big step in his career.

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 3:26 PM IST
Auqib Nabi for IND vs ENG? Sourav Ganguly Backs Jammu and Kashmir Pacer For England Tour — “On His Way To National Colors…”

QUICK LINKS