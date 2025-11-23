LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Bhai, Tumhara Kaam Hai Hatana…’: Shreyas Iyer Loses Cool At Security After He Tries To Click Selfies With Star Cricketer At Hotel

‘Bhai, Tumhara Kaam Hai Hatana…’: Shreyas Iyer Loses Cool At Security After He Tries To Click Selfies With Star Cricketer At Hotel

Shreyas Iyer: Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, currently sidelined due to a serious injury, has unexpectedly become the centre of social media attention, but not for anything related to his on-field game. A clip showing Iyer reprimanding a security staffer who asked him for a selfie while fans crowded around him has gone viral, reigniting conversations about professionalism and security management around star athletes.

'Bhai, Tumhara Kaam Hai Hatana...': Shreyas Iyer Loses Cool At Security After He Tries To Click Selfies With Star Cricketer At Hotel (Pic Credit: Instagram)
'Bhai, Tumhara Kaam Hai Hatana...': Shreyas Iyer Loses Cool At Security After He Tries To Click Selfies With Star Cricketer At Hotel (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 23, 2025 16:54:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Bhai, Tumhara Kaam Hai Hatana…’: Shreyas Iyer Loses Cool At Security After He Tries To Click Selfies With Star Cricketer At Hotel

Shreyas Iyer: Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, currently sidelined due to a serious injury, has unexpectedly become the centre of social media attention, but not for anything related to his on-field game. A clip showing Iyer reprimanding a security staffer who asked him for a selfie while fans crowded around him has gone viral, reigniting conversations about professionalism and security management around star athletes.

In the video, Iyer is seen navigating a heavily packed area with fans inching dangerously close. Amid the chaos, a security guard, whose role was to control the crowd, steps forward like an excited fan and requests a selfie. An irritated Iyer promptly responds, “Bhai, tumhara kaam hai hatana,” reminding the guard of his actual duty.

The incident unfolded as Iyer arrived at a birthday celebration for his Punjab Kings teammate Shashank Singh, attended by franchise co-owner Preity Zinta as well.

Crowd Mismanagement Highlights Growing Concerns

The brief but explosive exchange has circulated widely across platforms such as X and Instagram, with the audio line gaining as much traction as the visuals. The video clearly shows how limited Iyer’s movement was in the crowd, underscoring how dangerous such situations could become if security protocols are ignored.

Fans online pointed out that security personnel must act with more discipline, especially while handling high-profile players. A single lapse can lead to accidents, particularly when athletes are returning from injuries or vulnerable situations.

READ MORE: Smriti Mandhana Ditches Shy Avatar For Pre-Wedding Dance With Palash Muchhal, See Fans Reaction

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 4:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyershreyas iyerSocial media attention

RELATED News

How Can Max Verstappen Win Driver’s World Championship 2025 After Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri’s Disqualification From Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025?

Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding With Palash Muchhal Postponed Indefinitely: Did Her Father Suffer Heart Attack? Here’s What We Know

Smriti Mandhana Ditches Shy Avatar For Pre-Wedding Dance With Palash Muchhal, See Fans Reaction

F1 Turns Chaotic As Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri Thrown Out Of Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025, Check New Race Table

‘Ghar Pe Khel Rahe Ho Kya?’ Rishabh Pant Loses Cool At Kuldeep Yadav During India Vs South Africa 2nd Test After Umpire Issues Final Warning For THIS Reason

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Yasin Malik? Key Witness Identifies Separatist Leader As Main Shooter In 1990 J&K Air Force Attack

Donald Trump’s New Winter Look Sparks Frenzy: Internet Claims He’s ‘Copying’ Zohran Mamdani’s Signature Style

Pakistan Exposed: French Navy Slams Islamabad’s Misinformation On Operation Sindoor, Calls Rafale Claims…

Tragic Loss in Nagpur: Teen Girl Ends Life After Parents Refuse Her Phone Access

Who Is Wing Commander Afshan? Wife Of The Pilot Who Died During Dubai Air Show Breaks Down In Uniform During Husband’s Last Rites, Watch Heartbreaking Video!

‘Spitting Everywhere, Dirtiest City I’ve Ever Seen’: Aussie YouTuber’s Blunt Take On His India Visit Goes Viral

India, Israel May Soon Seal First Phase Of Free Trade Agreement? Piyush Goyal Shares Big Update

Vijay’s TVK Takes Legal Battle To Supreme Court Against SIR, Tamil Nadu Politics Braces For High-Stakes Clash

The Ultimate List of the 10 Strongest Anime Characters (2025 Edition)

Who Is Errol Musk? Inside The Life, Sexual Abuse Controversies And Net Worth Of Elon Musk’s Father

‘Bhai, Tumhara Kaam Hai Hatana…’: Shreyas Iyer Loses Cool At Security After He Tries To Click Selfies With Star Cricketer At Hotel

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Bhai, Tumhara Kaam Hai Hatana…’: Shreyas Iyer Loses Cool At Security After He Tries To Click Selfies With Star Cricketer At Hotel

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Bhai, Tumhara Kaam Hai Hatana…’: Shreyas Iyer Loses Cool At Security After He Tries To Click Selfies With Star Cricketer At Hotel
‘Bhai, Tumhara Kaam Hai Hatana…’: Shreyas Iyer Loses Cool At Security After He Tries To Click Selfies With Star Cricketer At Hotel
‘Bhai, Tumhara Kaam Hai Hatana…’: Shreyas Iyer Loses Cool At Security After He Tries To Click Selfies With Star Cricketer At Hotel
‘Bhai, Tumhara Kaam Hai Hatana…’: Shreyas Iyer Loses Cool At Security After He Tries To Click Selfies With Star Cricketer At Hotel

QUICK LINKS