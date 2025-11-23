‘Bhai, Tumhara Kaam Hai Hatana…’: Shreyas Iyer Loses Cool At Security After He Tries To Click Selfies With Star Cricketer At Hotel

Shreyas Iyer: Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, currently sidelined due to a serious injury, has unexpectedly become the centre of social media attention, but not for anything related to his on-field game. A clip showing Iyer reprimanding a security staffer who asked him for a selfie while fans crowded around him has gone viral, reigniting conversations about professionalism and security management around star athletes.

In the video, Iyer is seen navigating a heavily packed area with fans inching dangerously close. Amid the chaos, a security guard, whose role was to control the crowd, steps forward like an excited fan and requests a selfie. An irritated Iyer promptly responds, “Bhai, tumhara kaam hai hatana,” reminding the guard of his actual duty.

The incident unfolded as Iyer arrived at a birthday celebration for his Punjab Kings teammate Shashank Singh, attended by franchise co-owner Preity Zinta as well.

Crowd Mismanagement Highlights Growing Concerns

The brief but explosive exchange has circulated widely across platforms such as X and Instagram, with the audio line gaining as much traction as the visuals. The video clearly shows how limited Iyer’s movement was in the crowd, underscoring how dangerous such situations could become if security protocols are ignored.

Fans online pointed out that security personnel must act with more discipline, especially while handling high-profile players. A single lapse can lead to accidents, particularly when athletes are returning from injuries or vulnerable situations.

READ MORE: Smriti Mandhana Ditches Shy Avatar For Pre-Wedding Dance With Palash Muchhal, See Fans Reaction