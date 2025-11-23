LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Smriti Mandhana Ditches Shy Avatar For Pre-Wedding Dance With Palash Muchhal, See Fans Reaction

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal: Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana is gearing up for one of the biggest milestones of her life as she prepares to marry music director Palash Muchhal on November 23. Over the past few days, social media has been buzzing with glimpses of the couple’s vibrant pre-wedding festivities.

Published: November 23, 2025 16:09:53 IST

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal: Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana is gearing up for one of the biggest milestones of her life as she prepares to marry music director Palash Muchhal on November 23. Over the past few days, social media has been buzzing with glimpses of the couple’s vibrant pre-wedding festivities. From spirited Haldi celebrations to a fun cricket match between “Team Bride” and “Team Groom,” fans have been treated to heartwarming and entertaining moments leading up to the big day.

A new video that surfaced online has particularly captivated fans. It shows Smriti and Palash performing a beautifully choreographed dance sequence. The clip begins with Smriti placing a garland around Palash’s neck as he bows playfully, drawing cheers from the crowd. For fans used to seeing the usually reserved Smriti in a calm, focused cricketing avatar, the confident, expressive side she displayed on stage was a delightful surprise.

Members of the Indian women’s cricket team were also spotted joining in the celebrations, performing energetic dance numbers alongside the bride-to-be.

Engagement, Haldi & Mehendi: Teammates Join the Celebrations

The festivities officially began with the couple confirming their engagement in a unique and playful way. Smriti shared a now-viral Instagram reel in which she, along with teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil, danced to a trending song. In the final frame, viewers caught a subtle glimpse of her engagement ring- an announcement made in true Gen-Z fashion. Palash complemented the reveal by posting an emotional video of his surprise proposal at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the same ground where India recently lifted the Women’s ODI World Cup trophy.

The celebrations continued with a lively Haldi ceremony, where Smriti, dressed in a vibrant yellow outfit, was seen laughing, dancing, and enjoying the moment surrounded by her close friends and ‘team bride’ compatriots- Shafali Verma, Renuka Singh Thakur, and Radha Yadav. The Mehendi function, featuring Smriti in a regal purple ensemble, added more colour and elegance to the pre-wedding festivities.

Adding a sporty twist to the celebrations, the couple organized a friendly cricket match- an event that fans instantly fell in love with. “Team Groom,” captained by Palash Muchhal, took on “Team Bride,” led by Smriti. In a fitting reflection of her cricketing prowess, Smriti’s team clinched the win, making the event even more memorable.

Smriti Mandhana Ditches Shy Avatar For Pre-Wedding Dance With Palash Muchhal, See Fans Reaction

