Home > Sports > 'Ghar Pe Khel Rahe Ho Kya?' Rishabh Pant Loses Cool At Kuldeep Yadav During India Vs South Africa 2nd Test After Umpire Issues Final Warning For THIS Reason

‘Ghar Pe Khel Rahe Ho Kya?’ Rishabh Pant Loses Cool At Kuldeep Yadav During India Vs South Africa 2nd Test After Umpire Issues Final Warning For THIS Reason

During Day 2 of the India vs South Africa Test in Guwahati, stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant lost his cool at Kuldeep Yadav for delaying his over. With the umpire issuing a second slow over-rate warning, Pant’s frustrated stump-mic outburst went viral, sparking debate online.

Rishabh Pant was left fuming at Kuldeep Yadav (PHOTOS: JIO HOTSTAR)
Rishabh Pant was left fuming at Kuldeep Yadav (PHOTOS: JIO HOTSTAR)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 23, 2025 14:54:31 IST

‘Ghar Pe Khel Rahe Ho Kya?’ Rishabh Pant Loses Cool At Kuldeep Yadav During India Vs South Africa 2nd Test After Umpire Issues Final Warning For THIS Reason

Rishabh Pant, who stood in as Indian cricket team skipper was left raging and he even threw his rage on Kuldeep Yadav on Sunday, Day 2 of the second Test match between India and South Africa.

Pant did not like the fact that Kuldeep did not start his over on time, and he even complained to him about players taking a stroll at the Barsapara Stadium.

Rishabh Pant Explodes at Kuldeep Yadav

The umpire has even given a second warning of failure to start the over in time and a third warning normally results in a five run punishment. Pant was not able to suppress his emotions as he shouted the players and asked Kuldeep to deliver the ball fast.

“Yaar, 30 seconds ka timer hai. Ghar pe khel rahe ho kya? Ek ball daal jaldi. (The timer is on. Are you playing at your home? Pant was heard on the stump mic saying just bowl the ball quick.

Final warning, fine, yaar Kuldeep, warning le li (Kuldeep, we got the second warning).

“Pura ek over thodi na chahiye. Mazak bana rakha hai Test cricket ko (you guys need a whole over (to move)? It is a Test shirtwaist of yours, you guys have turned it into a joke), he added.

What does the rule say? 

In 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also launched the stop clock in Test matches and it is already in operation when the current World Test Championship (WTC) is taking place.

Under the rules, teams must render the start of the following over within one minute of the completion of the last one. The fielding team will be warned twice and in case of a third violation, the batting team will get 5 runs.

Senuran Muthusamy was portraying patience in its finest form to get his maiden century with a rampaging marauding Marco Jansen on his side as South Africa continued to compound India with its ills to the point of an indefeasible first innings score of 428 of seven to lunch.

After consolidating during the wicketless morning session on top of a 88-run seventh wicket stand with a bulky Kyle Verreynne (45, 122 balls), Muthusamy (107 batting off 203 balls) did not switch to the game as Jansen (51 batting off 57 balls) whack Kuldeep Yadav (3/110 in 28 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/78 in 26 balls) to drill up as many as four sixes

Spare Jasprit Bumrah (1/63 in 28 overs), who was relentlessly bowling, and even at one point, reversed the ball at the beginning of the second session, none of the Indian bowlers including the three spinners seemed to make an impression.

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 2:54 PM IST
‘Ghar Pe Khel Rahe Ho Kya?’ Rishabh Pant Loses Cool At Kuldeep Yadav During India Vs South Africa 2nd Test After Umpire Issues Final Warning For THIS Reason

‘Ghar Pe Khel Rahe Ho Kya?’ Rishabh Pant Loses Cool At Kuldeep Yadav During India Vs South Africa 2nd Test After Umpire Issues Final Warning For THIS Reason

