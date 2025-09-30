LIVE TV
BIG BLOW For Team India: This Star Player Might Miss Out India vs Australia ODI Series!

The future of Hardik Pandya in terms of the ODI series between India and Australia is unclear due to the injury he received on the quadriceps during the Asia Cup 2025, and the recommendation of the doctors to allow at least four weeks rest.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 30, 2025 15:29:28 IST

Hardik Pandya, the all rounder who seems to have a significant role in India, seems to be ruled out of the India Australia ODI series because he has a quadriceps injury sustained during the Asia cup 2025. He was reported to have been advised at least four weeks of rest following the picking up of a left quadriceps strain during the match of Super 4s in India at the match between India and Sri Lanka. This injury made him leave in the middle of the match after bowling only one over in that match, and he did not even play in the Asia Cup final, where Rinku Singh was assigned that position. 

Hardik Pandya In India vs Australia ODI Series 2025

The ODI portion of the India tour of Australia will commence on the 19th of October with three matches scheduled and a series of T20Is commencing on the 29th of October. Most people reckon that with the timing and the nature of his injury, Pandya is virtually out of the ODIs but someone has a small chance of playing in the T20Is in case he heals faster than anticipated. This is likely to be done by the BCCI medical team where his availability can be assessed and clarified. The loss of Pandya would be a big setback to India, and he had been performing with bat and ball in the Asia Cup. During the tournament he played six matches and scored forty eight runs and took four wickets with the highest score of 38 against Bangladesh in Super 4s. The versatility of his role, whereby he opens the bowling occasionally and provides lower order batting strength, will force the team to seek an appropriate substitute in order to balance the team. 

India vs Australia ODI Series

The other involving subplot is that this Australia series was to be the main sign of a comeback by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Indian limited overs setup. Kohli and Rohit, who had earlier bowed out of Test cricket, were expected to return to the ODIs, however, Pandya could potentially miss the contest and change the dynamics and team formation choices. As the team management can already balance between work and recovery mechanisms before major tournaments, it is essential to negotiate Pandya injury in the context of forming the Indian strategy in Australia.

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 3:25 PM IST
Tags: hardik pandyaIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia ODIIndia vs Australia ODI Seriesteam india

