Home > Sports > Big News For WWE Fans: Roman Reigns’ Next Appearance Revealed

Roman Reigns is officially set to return on the August 18 episode of Raw in Philadelphia, as WWE pushes forward with his brewing rivalry against Seth Rollins and his new faction. After recent attacks and personal tensions, fans could be witnessing the buildup to a major clash at Clash in Paris.

Big News for WWE Fans: Roman Reigns' Next Appearance Revealed (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 7, 2025 11:40:40 IST

Roman Reigns has officially been added to WWE’s lineup for an upcoming Raw episode. Fans who’ve been waiting to see “The Tribal Chief” won’t have to wait long. Reigns is expected to appear on Raw on August 18 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Reigns’ SummerSlam Action Leads to Heated Rivalry

Last week was packed for Reigns. At WWE SummerSlam Night 1, he joined forces with Jey Uso. The duo managed to get their revenge on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, putting up a strong fight and walking away with the win.

But the celebration didn’t last. Just days later on Monday Night Raw in Brooklyn, Reigns got caught in a surprise attack. Breakker, Reed, and Seth Rollins ganged up on him and left him beaten. To add insult, Bronson Reed once again stole Reigns’ sneakers.

This wasn’t just a solo attack either. The group continued their assault later, targeting CM Punk and LA Knight after the World Heavyweight Championship match between Rollins and Knight.

Rollins and ‘The Vision’ Target Roman Reigns

Reigns is now fully involved in a heated storyline against a new faction led by Seth Rollins, who now goes by the name The Vision. Alongside him are Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and of course, Paul Heyman—who now calls himself The Oracle.

Things between Reigns and Rollins have been personal since WrestleMania 41, especially after Heyman’s shocking betrayal. The drama has only increased with Breakker and Reed stepping in. Reigns now finds himself outnumbered and under pressure, possibly looking at singles matches against each of them.

Interestingly, Reed has even started calling himself The Tribal Thief, proudly wearing Reigns’ sneakers on WWE TV as his own “Shoe-La-Fala,” a dig that fans haven’t missed.

World Heavyweight Championship in the Mix

Rollins is currently holding the World Heavyweight Championship, which he claimed by cashing in on CM Punk at SummerSlam. That cash-in followed his controversial match against LA Knight last month, where a debated “injury” played a major part in the result.

With Reigns set to appear on Raw on August 18, many fans believe this could build toward a major match at Clash in Paris, which is scheduled just two weeks later. So far, Reigns isn’t listed for next week’s Raw in Quebec City.

Reigns Balancing WWE with Hollywood

Beyond wrestling, Reigns is also stepping into Hollywood. Reports suggest that in September, he’ll begin filming for the new Street Fighter movie. This gives WWE a small window to use him in current storylines, and they seem ready to make the most of it.

