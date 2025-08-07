LIVE TV
Home > Sports > John Cena's Shocking Reason For Getting A Hair Transplant Revealed

John Cena opened up about getting a hair transplant, saying WWE fans and their signs made him notice his bald spot. He shared how the change gave him confidence and helped his acting career, and said his final WWE match might happen in Boston this December.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 7, 2025 11:28:44 IST

You may not always see him, but these days, people can clearly see John Cena’s hair.

The WWE legend recently lost to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. This was a big match, and Cena couldn’t win the Undisputed WWE Title. It was a rematch from WrestleMania 41.

Fans Made John Cena Think About His Hair

After the match, Brock Lesnar came back to WWE and attacked John Cena. This surprised many fans. Now, people believe the two will fight again in a big match soon.

John Cena is close to the end of his wrestling career. He talked to People magazine about many things. One of them was about his hair. He explained why he got a hair transplant and how fans helped him make that choice.

John Cena Noticed the Signs from the Crowd

Cena said fans used to make fun of his bald spot during matches.

“As I was trying to hide my hair loss, the audience was bringing it to light,” Cena said. “I saw their signs that said ‘The bald John Cena.’ They pushed me into going to see what my options were.”

He felt a bit bad about his hair loss. But he also said he isn’t ashamed now. He talked about how he takes care of his hair after the transplant.

“I now have a routine: red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner — and I also got a hair transplant last November,” Cena said. “I hate the fact that if there wasn’t so much shame around it, I’d have gotten it done 10 years ago.”

The Hair Transplant Helped His Life and Acting

Cena also shared how this change helped him in many ways. He said it changed his life and gave him more chances in Hollywood.

“I thought I was alone, but seven or eight out of 10 [men] suffer from thinning or baldness,” Cena said.

He also said that having different hairstyles helps him look different for movie roles. That’s important now because he is going to focus more on acting after wrestling.

John Cena Might Still Have Few Matches Left

Even though Cena is moving to Hollywood, he may still have a few matches left in WWE. WWE is talking about a match with Brock Lesnar. Some fans also hope he will face stars like Drew McIntyre or Gunther.

Reports say John Cena will have his last match in Boston this December. That will be a special moment in his hometown.

