Home > Sports > Bihar Captain Sakibul Gani Joins Elite List After Hitting 32-Ball Hundred In Vijay Hazare Trophy; Check Who Are The Other Batters With Fastest Ton In List A

Bihar Captain Sakibul Gani Joins Elite List After Hitting 32-Ball Hundred In Vijay Hazare Trophy; Check Who Are The Other Batters With Fastest Ton In List A

Bihar captain Sakibul Gani showed his class with an impress and unbeaten 128 off 40 deliveries. He smashed the fastest List-A century by an Indian

Sakibul Gani. (Photo Credits: X)
Sakibul Gani. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 24, 2025 13:11:15 IST

Bihar Captain Sakibul Gani Joins Elite List After Hitting 32-Ball Hundred In Vijay Hazare Trophy; Check Who Are The Other Batters With Fastest Ton In List A

Bihar captain Sakibul Gani entered an elite list after he notched up a hundred in 32 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Gani’s 32-ball ton is now the fastest by an Indian in List A. Here we take a look at top five batters with fastest List A centuries.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (29 balls) 

Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk tops the list after he scored 125 during the clash between South Australia and Tasmania in Adelaide during the Marsh Cup in 2023. The aggressive batter notched up a hundred in just 29 balls and ended up getting 125 off just 38 balls that included 10 fours and 13 maximums. 

AB de Villiers (31 balls)

South Africa’s AB de Villiers went berserk against West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015. The right-hander got to his hundred in 31 balls and eventually struck 149 in just 44 balls. ABD hit 16 maximums and 9 fours. 

Sakibul Gani (32 balls)

Sakibul Gani broke Anmolpreet Singh’s record for the fastest hundred by an Indian in List A. Gani hammered a ton against Arunachal Pradesh during the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 32 balls. He ended up getting 128* off 40 and hammered 12 maximums and 10 fours during the course.

Ishan Kishan (33 balls)

Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan notched up a century in just 33 balls and eventually scored 125 off 39 balls. The left-hander struck 14 maximums and 7 fours.

Anmolpreet Singh (35 balls)

Anmolpreet Singh had earlier struck a hundred in 35 balls during Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024 match between Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh. He scored 115* off 45.

Also Read: After U19 Asia Cup Disappointment, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Back In Form, Hits Record-Breaking Ton In Vijay Hazare Trophy As Bihar Post 574/6 Against Arunachal Pradesh

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 1:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Cricketishan kishanSakibul Ganivaibhav suryavanshiVijay Hazare Trophy

Bihar Captain Sakibul Gani Joins Elite List After Hitting 32-Ball Hundred In Vijay Hazare Trophy; Check Who Are The Other Batters With Fastest Ton In List A

