Blue Jays beat Mariners 6-2 to force Game 7 in AL Championship Series

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 20, 2025 11:35:02 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM TORONTO BLUE JAYS V SEATTLE MARINERS GAME IN THE AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES  SHOWS: TORONTO, CANADA (OCTOBER 19, 2025) (MLB – See restrictions) TOP 2ND  1. TREY YESAVAGE STRIKES OUT NAYLOR  2. YESAVAGE CLOSE-UP 3. YESAVAGE STRIKES OUT AROZARENA/ AROZARENA CLOSE-UP  4. REPLAY OF YESAVAGE STRIKING OUT AROZARENA  5. YESAVAGE STRIKES OUT EUGENIO SUAREZ/ YESAVAGE CLOSE-UP BOTTOM 2ND  6. ADDISON BARGER HITS AN RBI SINGLE AND GIVES BLUE JAYS 1-0 LEAD/ BARGER CLOSE-UP/ VARIOUS OF CROWD CHEERING 7. REPLAY OF BARGER'S SINGLE  8. ISIAN KINER-FALEFA HTS A HOME RUN WITH RBI INFIELD SINGLE AND EXTENDS BLUE JAYS LEAD TO 2-0/ CORWD CHEERING/ BLUE JAYS' PLAYERS CHEERING 9. KINER-FALEFA CLOSE-UP 10. REPLAYS OF MISFIELD BY SUAREZ  TOP 3RD  11. TREY YESAVAGE INDUCES A DOUBLE PLAY, ESCAPING A JAM WITH BASES LOADED/ CROWD CHEERING/ REPLAY OF DOUBLE PLAY/ VLADIMIR GUERRERO JR. CELEBRATING  BOTTOM 3RD 12. BARGER CLOSE-UP 13. BARGER HITS A TWO-RUN HOME RUN AND GIVES BLUE JAYS 4-0 LEAD 14. VARIOUS REPLAYS OF BARGER'S HOME RUN  15. BARGER CELEBRATING  TOP 4TH  16. ANOTHER DOUBLE PLAY BY YESAVAGE/ YESAVAGE CELEBRATING/ GUERRERO JR. CELEBRATING  BOTTOM 5TH  17. GUERRERO JR. HITS A SOLO HOME RUN AND GIVES BLUE JAYS 5-0 LEAD 18. VARIOUS REPLAYS OF GUERRERO'S HOME RUN/ SOW MOTION REPLAY OF GUERRERO ROARING IN CELEBRATION  TOP 6TH  19. JOSH NAYLOR HITS A SOLO HOMER FOR MARINERS AND CUTS THEIR DEFICIT TO 5-1/ NAYLOR CELEBRATING  20. SUAREZ HITS AN OPPOSITE-FIELD RBI SINGLE TO CUT THE MARINERS' DEFICIT TO 5-2   21. VARIOUS OF SUAREZ CELEBRATING  BOTTOM 7TH  22. GUERRERO JR. SCORES ON THROWING ERROR BY CAL RALEIGH AND EXTENDS BLUE JAYS LEAD TO 6-2  23. REPLAY OF GUERRERO SCORING ON THROWING ERROR BY RALEIGH  24. SLOW MOTION OF GUERRERO CELEBRATING/ GUERRERO CELEBRATING IN THE DUGOUT  TOP 8TH 25. JEFF HOFFMAN STRIKES OUT NAYLOR  TOP 9TH  26. HOFFMAN STRIKES OUT CANZONE/ HOFFMAN CLOSE-UP  27. VARIOUS OF BLUE JAYS PLAYERS CELEBRATING  28. VARIOUS OF MARINERS IN THE DUGOUT  29. VARIOUS OF BLUE JAYS PLAYERS CELEBRATING STORY: Addison Barger hit a two-run homer and drove in three RBIs on Sunday (October 19) as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners 6-2 to force a decisive Game 7 in the American League (AL) Championship Series, set for Monday night in Toronto. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a solo home run for Blue Jays, while Josh Naylor homered for Seattle, which continues its quest for a first AL pennant. Mariners committed two errors in the second inning, helping Blue Jays take an early 2-0 lead against Logan Gilbert. Daulton Varsho opened the inning with a single and advanced on an error by Julio Rodriguez. After Ernie Clement reached on a Eugenio Suarez error, Barger delivered an RBI single and later scored on Isiah Kiner-Falefa's infield hit. Barger extended Blue Jays' lead to 4-0 in the third with a two-run homer following Clement's triple off the left-field wall. Guerrero further added to the tally in the fifth with his sixth postseason home run, tying him with Joe Carter and Jose Bautista for the franchise record. Gilbert exited in the fifth, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk. Mariners struggled offensively, grounding into inning-ending double plays in three consecutive frames. The Mariners managed to score in the sixth when Naylor homered to right and Suarez delivered an RBI single, but Blue Jays' pitching held firm. Trey Yesavage earned the win, allowing two runs, six hits, and three walks with seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. Guerrero capped Blue Jays' scoring in the seventh after being hit by a pitch, advancing on Alejandro Kirk's single, and scoring on a wild pitch and a throwing error. Jeff Hoffman closed out the game with a perfect eighth inning and worked around a walk in the ninth, striking out four in total. (Production: Suramya Kaushik)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 11:35 AM IST
