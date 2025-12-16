LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Bondi Beach Attack: Ashes Players To Wear Black Armbands At Adelaide Test

The players from Australia and England will don black arm bands in the Adelaide Ashes Test to pay tribute to the Bondi Beach attack victims. This act is a representation of unity and acknowledgment by both teams throughout the series that is still on.

Bondi Beach Attack: Ashes Players To Wear Black Armbands At Adelaide Test (Image Credit: ANI)
Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 16, 2025 13:56:45 IST

In remembrance of the victims of the massacre at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, players from Australia and England will don black armbands throughout the third Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval, which begins on Wednesday, according to ESPNcricinfo. On December 14, as people gathered to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah, an incident occurred in Sydney’s eastern suburbs that resulted in fifteen fatalities and multiple injuries.

Ashes Adelaide Test 

Before the ‘Welcome to Country’ ceremony and national anthems on Wednesday, the flags at Adelaide Oval will be lowered to half-mast, and there will be a moment of silence before the opening day of play. According to ESPNcricinfo, Australian folk musician John Williamson will also perform his song ‘True Blue’ in remembrance of the shooting victims. Pat Cummins, the captain of Australia, said he was ‘horrified’ to hear of the attacks on Sunday night. ‘I was appalled as I watched, just like the majority of Australians and people worldwide. As it was happening, I had just put the kids to bed and turned on the news. Before the Adelaide Test, Cummins remarked, ‘My wife and I were watching in disbelief,’ according to ESPNcricinfo. ‘It’s a place that is just around the corner from where we live, and we take the kids there all the time,’ said Cummins, whose home is close to Bondi. It struck close to home. I have deep sympathy for the Bondi community, especially the Jewish community.

Bondi Beach Attack

Seeing the scenes over the past couple of days has been pretty powerful as well. We’ll wear armbands throughout the Test and commemorate the victims.’ England captain Ben Stokes described the Bondi Beach attacks as an ‘incredibly sad’ day for Australia, recalling how he and his teammates watched the events unfold on the news from their Adelaide hotel room in stunned silence. ‘It was terrible to observe what transpired a few days ago. As we sat in our team room, the news reported on what was going on. Everyone in the room was silent as they watched that occur. It’s quite depressing for Sydney, Australia, and the entire planet. When you witness such events, it does put things in perspective. And our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted. ‘It’s a terrible thing to witness,’ Stokes remarked.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 1:56 PM IST
QUICK LINKS