Home > Sports > 'Gambhir Bhaw Se Rahiye': Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj Again At Vrindavan Ashram After Giving Lionel Messi A Miss

‘Gambhir Bhaw Se Rahiye’: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj Again At Vrindavan Ashram After Giving Lionel Messi A Miss

After their return to India, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma went to Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan where they had an interaction with the spiritual leader that was centered on humility and devotion. A clip from their visit circulated widely, showcasing the couples' faith and inner thoughts as their main interests.

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji (Image Credit: Instagram)
Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji (Image Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 16, 2025 13:27:45 IST

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his spouse, Anushka Sharma, the actress from Bollywood, made a noteworthy and spiritual trip to the Vrindavan ashram of Premanand Maharaj after returning to India, which drew a lot of attention on social media. The guru gave the couple suggestions that were all about being humble, devout and seeing their work in the world as a service to something that is a lot bigger than them, and asked them to keep their feet on the ground and be humble.

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj

A short video from the visit that went viral showed the couple to be very much involved in a spiritual talk (Ekantik Vartalaap) with the Maharaj at the place called Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Varah Ghat.  The engagement was portrayed widely on social media including Instagram, and it was the guru who was telling the famous Indian cricket player and the actress, ‘Do your work as service to God,’ and this was the advice given by Premanand Maharaj, and he also emphasised the need for the virtue of sincerity, modesty and the practice of naam jap (chanting). Kohli and Anushka were very much attentive, which was in a way reflecting the meditative nature of their trip that had just begun after coming back from overseas. This event was the documented instance of the couple’s third trip to the spiritual sites in Vrindavan this year, which shows their continuing interaction with the faith and the process of inner purifying.



Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Devotion To Premanand Ji Maharaj

The visit of the couple to the ashram was very much appreciated by the people who follow them. They mixed their public images with only a personal and spiritual side seeking blessings and giving peaceful moments to the head of the ashram. Although some of the internet users have praised this aspect of the couple’s journey, others are posting mixed comments about public figures letting the world know their spiritual moments. However, the video focuses on a less noisy period in the lives of the two most famous persons in India, where faith, humility, and reflection interact with worldwide fame.

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 1:27 PM IST
