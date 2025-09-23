LIVE TV
Home > Sports > "Booing is boring now": Pollard on crowd reaction in Guyana during CPL 2025 final

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 08:24:07 IST

Georgetown [Guyana], September 22 (ANI): Kieron Pollard has responded to being booed by the crowd during the CPL 2025 final, which was won by his team, Trinbago Knight Riders, who edged past Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence.

Pollard received a bitter response from the crowd in different parts of the Caribbean despite his fruitful exploits for the West Indies. In last year’s CPL, he was booed at the Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia during his unbeaten half-century for TKR, even though he captained St Lucia in the past. The trend continued in the final, and Pollard didn’t mince his words while responding to the hostile reception he received in Guyana.

“It [Winning the CPL] means a lot. But one thing I’ll say. There are three countries in the Caribbean where we have played, the booing is boring now. We are still the laughing stock of cricket in the West Indies. You have a guy who has represented the entire Caribbean over a period of time, putting them on the map in the format. Yet, we still don’t appreciate him. I’m not bitter, but I feel sorry, not for myself,” Pollard said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

“Kieron Pollard plays cricket, and that’s what I know. I got the opportunity, God has given me a talent, and I have represented my family and my country. I don’t politicise things, I do it because I love the game and I love the sport. This means a lot – five-time champions. Going around the Caribbean at 38 years old…but we’re still the laughing stock of cricket in the world,” he added.

After adding another accolade in his trophy cabinet, Pollard has 18 T20 titles, the most by a player in the history of the format. He went past his former teammate and TKR coach Dwayne Bravo’s tally of 17, to add another feather to his cap. He scooped up the Player of the Tournament award by amassing 383 runs in 11 innings at an average of over 50 while striking at nearly 175.

Pollard remained tight-lipped about his future in the CPL as a player, considering he has retired from the IPL and has entered the coaching setup. Even though his CPL future remains up for debate, Pollard confirmed his presence in the upcoming ILT20.

“I can’t tell you the future. I can only deal with what’s in front of me. I have a flight coming up, and I’m getting home to the kids. I’m just trying to enjoy some time at home. I’ve been on the road for the entire year. So, I think I owe it to them. Let’s see what happens. At the end of the year, I’ll still be playing in the ILT20 in Dubai. So that’s the only thing I can tell you at this point in time,” Pollard told Daren Ganga in a separate post-match interview. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: CPL 2025guyana-amazon-warriorsKieron PollardprovidenceTrinbago Knight Riderswest indies

QUICK LINKS