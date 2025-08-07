LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Brendan Taylor’s Epic Return: Zimbabwe Star Breaks 21st Century Test Longevity Record

Brendan Taylor returned to Test cricket after four years, marking a 21-year career—now the longest among 21st-century debutants. Surpassing James Anderson, Taylor’s comeback against New Zealand highlights his resilience and places him among Test cricket’s most enduring names.

rendan Taylor’s Epic Return (Image Credit - X)
rendan Taylor’s Epic Return (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 7, 2025 16:42:00 IST

Veteran Zimbabwe batter and former captain Brendan Taylor made a successful return to international cricket after four years on Thursday, opening the innings for the hosts in the second Test against New Zealand at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo.

This marked Taylor’s first international appearance since 2021, after serving a three-and-a-half-year suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to corruption-related charges. With this comeback, Taylor not only returned to the field but also wrote himself into the history books.

Longest Active Test Career of the 21st Century

Playing his 35th Test match, Taylor became the cricketer with the longest active Test career among 21st-century debutants, surpassing England’s James Anderson. Taylor made his debut in May 2004 against Sri Lanka, and now boasts a career spanning 21 years and 93 days.

Only Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, whose Test career spanned over 24 years, has enjoyed a longer Test run in recent history. Brendan Taylor’s return after a long ban makes the feat all the more remarkable.

Statistical Greatness Amid Personal Redemption

Brendan Taylor now joins an elite club of players whose careers have spanned more than two decades, such as Wilfred Rhodes, John Traicos, and Brian Close. Unlike some who benefitted from World War-era gaps or retirement recalls, Taylor’s comeback reflects a story of personal redemption and perseverance.

A Confident Start Against New Zealand

Back in his old role as opener for the first time since 2005, Taylor got off the mark confidently, hitting a boundary off New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy. With Zimbabwe opting to bat first, Taylor’s presence brought both stability and experience at the to, perhaps the beginning of a well-earned final chapter in his Test career.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan Showdown To Proceed As Scheduled In Asia Cup 2025, Report Says

Tags: Brendan Taylortest cricketzimbabwe

