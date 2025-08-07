No Change in Asia Cup 2025 – India vs Pakistan Match to Happen as Planned, Report Says

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: India will be traveling to United Arab Emirates in the next month to take part in the Asia Cup 2025. Men in blue will enter their tournament on 10 th September versus UAE at Dubai then they will face the much-hyped game against Pakistan on 14 th September.

India-Pakistan to Square it out in spite of continued Tensions

Indian men team had faced Pakistan team last in T20I battle on June 9 2024 in New York in T 20 world cup. Their next meeting will be on September 14 in Dubai of Group A in the Asia Cup 2025.

The organisers are however, confident that the bomb-box India and Pakistan match would proceed as scheduled even as tensions between the two nations have mounted. The game will attract huge awareness world-wide.

There are a lot of cricket fans in India who believe that the team ought to forfeit the game against Pakistan. An example of this is highlighted by them to the refusal of the India Champions to participate in the World Championship of Legends against Pakistan in 2014.

Organisers of the Asia Cup 2025 are Hopeful in terms of Stability

Subhan Ahmed, the COO of the Emirates Cricket Board responded to these considerations and stated that the situation influencing the Asia Cup is completely unlike what transpired in the WCL.

”We can do nothing to guarantee anything, but the comparison with the Asia Cup to a private tournament like the WCL is not an apples to apples comparison,” Subhan told The National.

According to him, the Asia Cup 2025 has already undergone the governments haven of such an event as compared to other private events. Government permissions are taken beforehand when the decisions to play in the Asia Cup are arrived at. That has certainly been considered prior to reaching the decision of releasing the time table of the countries,” he added.

Possibility of Numerous India-Pakistan interactions

India and Pakistan might play more than once in Asia cup 2025. Provided both the teams qualify to the Super Fours and to the final, then there are a possibility of witnessing up to three match clashes of the fierce rivals.

Such possible development merely enhances the anticipation and makes the meeting on September 14 even more decisive in the group stage.

Complete Schedule of Asia cup 2025 released

The full calendar of the Asia cup 2025 has been announced. Match fixtures will exist in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The following is the official fixture list:

September 9 (Tuesday): Afghanistan vs Hong Kong – Abu Dhabi

September 10 (Wednesday): India vs UAE – Dubai

September 11 (Thursday): Bangladesh vs Hong Kong – Abu Dhabi

September 12 (Friday): Pakistan vs Oman – Dubai

September 13 (Saturday): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – Abu Dhabi

September 14 (Sunday): India vs Pakistan – Dubai

September 15 (Monday): UAE vs Oman – Abu Dhabi, Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong – Dubai

September 16 (Tuesday): Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – Abu Dhabi

September 17 (Wednesday): Pakistan vs UAE – Dubai

September 18 (Thursday): Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – Abu Dhabi

September 19 (Friday): India vs Oman – Abu Dhabi

September 20 (Saturday): Super Fours – B1 vs B2 – Dubai

September 21 (Sunday): Super Fours – A1 vs A2 – Dubai

September 23 (Tuesday): Super Fours – A2 vs B1 – Abu Dhabi

September 24 (Wednesday): Super Fours – A1 vs B2 – Dubai

September 25 (Thursday): Super Fours – A2 vs B2 – Dubai

September 26 (Sunday): Super Fours – A1 vs B1 – Dubai

September 28 (Tuesday): Final – Dubai

