Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Lesnar Makes Relationship Official With San Francisco 49ers’ Drew Moss

Mya Lesnar, daughter of WWE legend Brock Lesnar and a rising star in the world of shot put, has made her relationship with San Francisco 49ers guard Drew Moss public. The news came after Moss shared pictures of the two attending a wedding together.

Mya Lesnar and Drew Moss go public

Drew Moss posted two pictures on Instagram alongside Mya. He kept his caption short and sweet, simply writing, “Forever wedding date.”

This public post confirmed the couple’s relationship, drawing attention from both sports and wrestling fans.

Mya Lesnar’s strong shot put debut

Recently, Mya took part in her first-ever Wanda Diamond League competition at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic, representing the USA in shot put.

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, she said, “First Diamond League meet What an unforgettable experience! I have so much respect for the incredible women I had the honour of competing against, truly inspiring athletes.”

The event marked a major step in her career after she wrapped up her college achievements in athletics on a high note.

49ers sign Drew Moss after draft

On the football side, the San Francisco 49ers picked up Drew Moss in April as an undrafted free agent from Colorado State.

His playing style is quite similar to that of Connor Colby, whom the 49ers selected late in the seventh round. Both guards are known for their quickness and solid run-blocking ability, even though their shorter arm lengths can sometimes be a disadvantage when blocking pass rushers with long arms.

That specific trait was likely a reason Moss went undrafted and Colby fell so far in the draft.

Young athletes carving their own path

Mya Lesnar and Drew Moss may come from different sports, but both are making strides in their own careers.

With Mya entering global shot put events and Moss working to find his place in the NFL, the couple looks to be supporting each other through this journey — both personally and professionally.

