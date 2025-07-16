LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Donald Trump Gaza ceasefire Nimisha Priya 24 carat gold price trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Donald Trump Gaza ceasefire Nimisha Priya 24 carat gold price trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Donald Trump Gaza ceasefire Nimisha Priya 24 carat gold price trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Donald Trump Gaza ceasefire Nimisha Priya 24 carat gold price
Live TV
TRENDING |
trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Donald Trump Gaza ceasefire Nimisha Priya 24 carat gold price trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Donald Trump Gaza ceasefire Nimisha Priya 24 carat gold price trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Donald Trump Gaza ceasefire Nimisha Priya 24 carat gold price trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Donald Trump Gaza ceasefire Nimisha Priya 24 carat gold price
Home > Sports > Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Lesnar Makes Relationship Official With San Francisco 49ers’ Drew Moss

Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Lesnar Makes Relationship Official With San Francisco 49ers’ Drew Moss

Brock Lesnar’s daughter, Mya Lesnar, has made her relationship with San Francisco 49ers player Drew Moss official after the NFL star shared photos of them together at a wedding. While Mya continues to grow in the world of shot put, Moss is working to make his mark with the 49ers.

Brock Lesnar's Daughter Mya Lesnar Makes Relationship Official with San Francisco 49ers' Drew Moss (Image Credit - X)
Brock Lesnar's Daughter Mya Lesnar Makes Relationship Official with San Francisco 49ers' Drew Moss (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 19:28:31 IST

Mya Lesnar, daughter of WWE legend Brock Lesnar and a rising star in the world of shot put, has made her relationship with San Francisco 49ers guard Drew Moss public. The news came after Moss shared pictures of the two attending a wedding together.

Mya Lesnar and Drew Moss go public

Drew Moss posted two pictures on Instagram alongside Mya. He kept his caption short and sweet, simply writing, “Forever wedding date.”

This public post confirmed the couple’s relationship, drawing attention from both sports and wrestling fans.

Mya Lesnar’s strong shot put debut

Recently, Mya took part in her first-ever Wanda Diamond League competition at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic, representing the USA in shot put.

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, she said, “First Diamond League meet What an unforgettable experience! I have so much respect for the incredible women I had the honour of competing against, truly inspiring athletes.”

The event marked a major step in her career after she wrapped up her college achievements in athletics on a high note.

49ers sign Drew Moss after draft

On the football side, the San Francisco 49ers picked up Drew Moss in April as an undrafted free agent from Colorado State.

His playing style is quite similar to that of Connor Colby, whom the 49ers selected late in the seventh round. Both guards are known for their quickness and solid run-blocking ability, even though their shorter arm lengths can sometimes be a disadvantage when blocking pass rushers with long arms.

That specific trait was likely a reason Moss went undrafted and Colby fell so far in the draft.

Young athletes carving their own path

Mya Lesnar and Drew Moss may come from different sports, but both are making strides in their own careers.

With Mya entering global shot put events and Moss working to find his place in the NFL, the couple looks to be supporting each other through this journey — both personally and professionally.

ALSO READ: WWE Legend Goldberg Issues Apology After Real-Life Incident With Referee Charles Robinson

Tags: Brock LesnarDrew MossMya LesnarSan Francisco 49ers

More News

CoBRA Jawan Killed In Gunfight With Naxals, Anti-Naxal Operation Intensified Ahead Of Independence Day
Trump Strikes $15B Indonesia Trade Deal- What’s Inside the Agreement?
Lupita Nyong’o Suffers Health Scare With Uterine Fibroids Diagnosis: Only A Matter Of Time Until They Grow Again
Israel Carries Out Fresh Strikes on Syrian Capital – Here’s What We Know So Far
Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Lesnar Makes Relationship Official With San Francisco 49ers’ Drew Moss
Unique Personality Traits of Those Born on July 15 — What It Means for Kiara and Sidharth’s Baby Girl
Confused Sidhu Moose Wala Fans Go ‘WTF’ After Late Rapper’s Team Announces His World Tour Three Years After His Death
Sneha Barve, Who Was Beaten With Rod For Reporting On Land Grab, Claims Accused Are Shielded by Political Nexus | NewsX Exclusive
Jitesh Sharma Denied Entry At Lords, Gets Help From Dinesh Karthik, Video Inside
Bangladesh Violence: Awami League Says At Least 7 Killed in Army Gunfire, Section 144 Imposed in Gopalganj
Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Lesnar Makes Relationship Official With San Francisco 49ers’ Drew Moss

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Lesnar Makes Relationship Official With San Francisco 49ers’ Drew Moss

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Lesnar Makes Relationship Official With San Francisco 49ers’ Drew Moss
Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Lesnar Makes Relationship Official With San Francisco 49ers’ Drew Moss
Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Lesnar Makes Relationship Official With San Francisco 49ers’ Drew Moss
Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Lesnar Makes Relationship Official With San Francisco 49ers’ Drew Moss

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?