The long awaited Cadillac entry into Formula 1 is gathering steam, with news hitting the wires that the entry is close to sewing up the services of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas to be part of its opening line up in 2026. The team will soon finalize its first driver line up as it is reported that discussions are already in an advanced stage.

Records of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas in F1

Both have a lot of experience, and Perez, as well as Bottas, could contribute quite a few qualities to Haas. Perez is a multi grand prix winner, and Bottas is a ten time winner, has won 20 pole, and 67 podiums. With a total of 527 race starts and 16 wins, their experience is in sync with Cadillacs strategy of developing competitive equipment to help it launch into success. There are no signed contracts as yet, but insiders indicate that both Bottas and Perez are the favored drivers and that a deal may soon be done. It is hoped an official statement can be made next week, possibly at the same time as Formula 1 returns at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Other driver options of Cadillac

The Cadillac strategy highlights Cadillac is not focused on young flyer potential, but on experience. Other drivers we considered include Mick Schumacher, Zhou Guanyu, Felipe Drugovich, and Colton Herta but we have settled on those who have proven themselves to be the best.

The entrance of Cadillac increases the number of teams to 11 on the F1 grid and it will raise the American participation. Already anticipated to deliver more engine competition, customer enthusiasm, and economic investment in the company and American duties, former Ferrari client team and expected to develop its own engine from 2028 in Cadillac, with the entry already having received the backing of the McLaren team boss Zak Brown.

The final phase of driver negotiations is also perhaps nearly complete and plans are underway at Cadillac as it officially targets an entry into Formula 1. Playing along Perez and Bottas would help bode a strong, realistic start off the peg of the teams great vision.

