LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama
Live TV
TRENDING |
India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama
Home > Sports > Camp Nou Reopening? Barcelona Experiences Another Setback

Camp Nou Reopening? Barcelona Experiences Another Setback

Barcelona's home games will be played at a reduced capacity once the stadium is cleared for partial use, but construction will continue throughout the season.

Members will be notified by the football team of any "new information" on the return date to Spotify Camp Nou.
Members will be notified by the football team of any "new information" on the return date to Spotify Camp Nou.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 15:43:30 IST

Due to problems in acquiring the required first occupation licence from the Barcelona City Council, FC Barcelona has formally postponed its much anticipated return to the renovated Spotify Camp Nou, which was initially planned for August 10.

The club said on Friday afternoon that it is “impossible to complete the necessary procedures” in time owing to ongoing construction compliance issues. The game was supposed to commemorate the reopening of the historic stadium with the traditional Joan Gamper Trophy.

The Joan Gamper Trophy was originally intended to serve as a soft launch for Barcelona before their first La Liga home game of the new season against Valencia in September. Permission was granted for them to travel for their first three league games. It was intended to open the half finished Camp Nou to groups of up to 20,000–30,000 people over the course of the campaign. However, that schedule is now seriously doubtful due to the most recent setback.

The size of the ongoing Camp Nou renovations, which are a component of the massive Espai Barca project and involve significant structural repairs and modernisation, is the cause of the delay.  The club acknowledged that not all regulatory standards could be met at this time, despite their initial goal of reopening the stadium gradually.

According to the official statement, “the intricacy of the work has prevented full compliance with the ordinance regulating municipal intervention procedures for construction works, even though the Club’s goal was to operate Spotify Camp Nou in sections.”

When is it reopening again?

As soon as a new date for the stadium’s reopening is established, FC Barcelona will notify supporters and club members. FC Barcelona also stated that it is collaborating closely with local officials to address any outstanding difficulties.

More information will be released soon, but in the meantime, the 2025 Joan Gamper Trophy will now be held at Johan Cruyff Stadium. The club further explained that the finance timetable for the Espai Barca project, a crucial component of the club’s long-term infrastructure redesign, will not be impacted by the delay. With renovations keeping it shuttered for more than a year, this development represents yet another twist in the club’s journey back to its true home.

Also Read: ‘Give me Blood, I’ll Give You Graduation Credits’: Football Coach Scandal Shocks Taiwan

Tags: BarcelonaCamp Noulatest football newsOpening postponedSpotify Camp Nou

More News

Syria’s New Wave of Violence: How Sectarian Clashes Could Redraw Regional Alliances | Explained
Katseye Drops New Version Of Monster High Theme Song, Fans Say ‘Only Group Ever Who Can Make A Monster High Song Sound This Good’
Leaked Photo Sparks Rumours: Did Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Share The First Picture Of Their Baby Girl With Salman Khan? Here’s The Truth
Camp Nou Reopening? Barcelona Experiences Another Setback
Sanjay Manjrekar Slams England For ‘Personal Attacks’ On Shubman Gill During Lord’s Test
Shah Rukh Khan’s Health Scares: From Breaking Three Ribs To Injured Knees And Heatstroke
What Do Cricketers Drink During Tea Break In Test Matches? England Player Ollie Pope Reveals All
Patna Hospital Shotoout Case: Bihar Police Detains Three More Accused For Questioning, Investigation Underway
Why Is Gen Z Staring At You? The Viral ‘Dead Stare’ Trend That’s Leaving Older Generations Confused
‘Give me Blood, I’ll Give You Graduation Credits’: Football Coach Scandal Shocks Taiwan
Camp Nou Reopening? Barcelona Experiences Another Setback

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Camp Nou Reopening? Barcelona Experiences Another Setback

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Camp Nou Reopening? Barcelona Experiences Another Setback
Camp Nou Reopening? Barcelona Experiences Another Setback
Camp Nou Reopening? Barcelona Experiences Another Setback
Camp Nou Reopening? Barcelona Experiences Another Setback

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?