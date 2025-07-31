Can India Make History at The Oval? Records, Statistics and Players to Watch

With the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval set to begin on July 31, India face a high-stakes showdown to level the series. Trailing 2-1 in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, India pulled off a dramatic save in Manchester, recovering from 0/2 and a 300-run deficit. But unless they secure a win in London, it could all count for little. The Oval, steeped in mixed memories for India, offers one last shot at redemption.

A Mixed Bag at the Oval

India have played 14 Tests so far against England at The Oval. Out of those, they’ve drawn seven, lost six, and won only twice, once in the iconic 1971 series and then again in 2021, thanks to Shardul Thakur’s heroics. However, they’ve also suffered heartbreak here, including the 2023 World Test Championship final loss to Australia, making their overall record at this venue a challenging one.

Indian Batting Stars at the Oval

Rahul Dravid tops India’s run charts at The Oval, averaging an incredible 110.75 in three matches, with two centuries. Among active players, KL Rahul leads with 249 runs in two Tests, including a ton in 2018. Rishabh Pant also impressed with a century and fifty in two outings but is unavailable this time. A total of nine centuries have been scored by Indian batters on this ground and Sunil Gavaskar’s iconic 221 in 1979 still stands as the highest individual score by an Indian at this ground. The last century on this ground by an Indian batter was by Rohit Sharma who scored 127 in September 2021 and India won the match and series.

Bowling Struggles and Highlights

Left arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja stands as India’s most successful bowler at The Oval, having claimed 15 wickets in three Tests at an average of 30.5. Umesh Yadav was the standout bowler in the 2021 win, claiming two three-wicket hauls. The best-ever figures by an Indian remain Bhagwath Chandrasekhar’s magical 6 for 38 in 1971, which spun India to their historic first series win in England.

The final Test promises high drama can India rewrite history again at The Oval?

