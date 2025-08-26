Candace Parker’s Legacy Immortalized: Chicago Sky Retire Her Jersey In Historic WNBA Moment

Candace Parker was honored by the Chicago Sky on Monday night (August 25) with one of the WNBA’s most prestigious accolades the retirement of her jersey number. Parker’s No. 3 now hangs in the rafters of Wintrust Arena, making her just the second player in WNBA history to have her jersey retired by two different franchises. The emotional halftime ceremony, filled with family, former teammates, and city legends, was a celebration of a player who changed the face of women’s basketball.

Chicago Honors Its Champion

Though Parker only played two seasons in Chicago, her impact was immediate and unforgettable. A Naperville native, she returned home late in her career and led the Sky to their first and so far, only WNBA championship in 2021. It was a storybook moment for the city and for Parker. “It’s not just where I’m from,” she told the crowd. “It’s the core of who I am.”

Her custom jeans, decorated with images of her 2021 championship teammates, reminded fans of the title run that brought Chicago its first pro sports championship since the Cubs’ 2016 World Series win. In just two seasons, Parker delivered more than a trophy she brought pride, leadership, and belief to the franchise.

More Than Just Numbers

While Parker’s career stats are elite two league MVPs, seven All-Star appearances, and three championships with three teams her influence stretches far beyond the box score. She’s the only WNBA player to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season and has long been considered one of the sport’s most intelligent and versatile players.

Sky head coach Tyler Marsh called her “a basketball savant.” Teammate Elizabeth Williams added, “She’s a legend in every sense of the word.” Kahleah Copper summed up what many feel: “Leader, champ, icon, GOAT.”

A Legacy That Lives On

Parker’s No. 3 joins Allie Quigley’s No. 14 in the Sky’s rafters. Though her playing days are over following a final season with the Las Vegas Aces, Parker’s legacy lives on as a broadcaster, adidas executive, and a forever icon in Chicago basketball.

Also Read: Lions’ Surprising NFL Roster Move: Dan Skipper Released Ahead of Season Start