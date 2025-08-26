LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Candace Parker’s Legacy Immortalized: Chicago Sky Retire Her Jersey In Historic WNBA Moment

Candace Parker’s Legacy Immortalized: Chicago Sky Retire Her Jersey In Historic WNBA Moment

Candace Parker was honored by the Chicago Sky with a rare jersey retirement, becoming just the second WNBA player to receive the tribute from two franchises. In only two seasons with Chicago, she led the team to its first title, cementing her legacy as a champion, leader, and icon of the game.

Candace Parker was honored by the Chicago Sky (Image Credit - Instagram/candaceparker)
Candace Parker was honored by the Chicago Sky (Image Credit - Instagram/candaceparker)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 26, 2025 15:46:47 IST

Candace Parker was honored by the Chicago Sky on Monday night (August 25) with one of the WNBA’s most prestigious accolades the retirement of her jersey number. Parker’s No. 3 now hangs in the rafters of Wintrust Arena, making her just the second player in WNBA history to have her jersey retired by two different franchises. The emotional halftime ceremony, filled with family, former teammates, and city legends, was a celebration of a player who changed the face of women’s basketball.

Chicago Honors Its Champion

Though Parker only played two seasons in Chicago, her impact was immediate and unforgettable. A Naperville native, she returned home late in her career and led the Sky to their first and so far, only WNBA championship in 2021. It was a storybook moment for the city and for Parker. “It’s not just where I’m from,” she told the crowd. “It’s the core of who I am.”

Her custom jeans, decorated with images of her 2021 championship teammates, reminded fans of the title run that brought Chicago its first pro sports championship since the Cubs’ 2016 World Series win. In just two seasons, Parker delivered more than a trophy she brought pride, leadership, and belief to the franchise.

More Than Just Numbers

While Parker’s career stats are elite two league MVPs, seven All-Star appearances, and three championships with three teams her influence stretches far beyond the box score. She’s the only WNBA player to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season and has long been considered one of the sport’s most intelligent and versatile players.

Sky head coach Tyler Marsh called her “a basketball savant.” Teammate Elizabeth Williams added, “She’s a legend in every sense of the word.” Kahleah Copper summed up what many feel: “Leader, champ, icon, GOAT.”

A Legacy That Lives On

Parker’s No. 3 joins Allie Quigley’s No. 14 in the Sky’s rafters. Though her playing days are over following a final season with the Las Vegas Aces, Parker’s legacy lives on as a broadcaster, adidas executive, and a forever icon in Chicago basketball.

Also Read: Lions’ Surprising NFL Roster Move: Dan Skipper Released Ahead of Season Start

Tags: Candace ParkernbaWNBA

RELATED News

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Chess: Goa Declared The Official Host For The FIDE World Cup 2025
Charles Leclerc Backs Lewis Hamilton Amid Ferrari Struggles: ‘Too Early to Judge’
Jack Draper Advances at U.S. Open As Coleman Wong Makes History for Hong Kong
Venus Williams’ US Open Comeback Ends In Hard-Fought Loss To Karolína Muchová

LATEST NEWS

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Candace Parker’s Legacy Immortalized: Chicago Sky Retire Her Jersey In Historic WNBA Moment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Candace Parker’s Legacy Immortalized: Chicago Sky Retire Her Jersey In Historic WNBA Moment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Candace Parker’s Legacy Immortalized: Chicago Sky Retire Her Jersey In Historic WNBA Moment
Candace Parker’s Legacy Immortalized: Chicago Sky Retire Her Jersey In Historic WNBA Moment
Candace Parker’s Legacy Immortalized: Chicago Sky Retire Her Jersey In Historic WNBA Moment
Candace Parker’s Legacy Immortalized: Chicago Sky Retire Her Jersey In Historic WNBA Moment

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?