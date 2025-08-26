LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lions’ Surprising NFL Roster Move: Dan Skipper Released Ahead Of Season Start

The Detroit Lions made a surprising NFL roster move by releasing veteran offensive tackle Dan Skipper ahead of the season. Seen as a key backup, his release puzzled fans and reporters. Speculation suggests it may be a temporary move to manage roster space, with a possible re-signing soon.

The Detroit Lions made a surprising NFL roster move by releasing veteran offensive tackle Dan Skipper (Image Credit - Instagram/bigskippy70)
Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 26, 2025 15:04:48 IST

The Detroit Lions shocked fans and media alike by releasing veteran offensive tackle Dan Skipper ahead of the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline. Slated as the team’s top backup for both left and right tackle positions, Skipper appeared to have a secure role entering the season. He was even listed as the No. 2 behind starting left tackle Taylor Decker, with no clear competition for the swing tackle spot.

So, why did the Lions move on from a trusted and versatile lineman? Reporters and insiders have been scrambling for answers.

A Cut No One Saw Coming

If you had asked anyone during the offseason whether Skipper was in danger of being cut, the answer would’ve been a firm no. His experience, locker room presence, and versatility made him a key depth piece. That’s why the decision has left so many scratching their heads.

Possible Explanations Surface

While the team hasn’t offered an official reason, speculation is swirling. Pride of Detroit’s Eric Schlitt outlined four potential factors that may have influenced the decision, while fellow writer Jeremy Reisman pointed to intrigue around Jamarco Jones as a possible reason though even he admitted the move was unexpected. “Had heard some rumors that the Lions were intrigued by Jamarco Jones, but still didn’t see the Dan Skipper cut coming,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Detroit Football Network’s Justin Rogers remains skeptical. “I’d be lying if I said I thought Manu was ready,” he noted, referring to developmental tackle Germain Ifedi-Manu, adding that Jones also missed significant time in the offseason with minor injuries.

Could This Be a Temporary Move?

The most logical explanation may be a strategic roster shuffle. Because Skipper has over four years of NFL service, he isn’t subject to waivers and could be re-signed after initial roster moves are finalized. It’s possible Detroit made the cut to temporarily free up a roster spot only to bring Skipper back soon.

