Home > Sports > After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cut, Desmond Watson Vows NFL Comeback: ‘He’s Still Working’

After being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to conditioning concerns, rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson remains focused on his NFL future. Despite not practicing during training camp, his agent says he’s still working toward a comeback, declaring, “Job’s not finished.”

Desmond Watson Vows NFL Comeback (Image Credit - Instagram/_.21answers._)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 26, 2025 14:42:44 IST

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially released rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson, whose historic 464-pound frame made him the heaviest player in NFL history. The undrafted rookie from the University of Florida was waived on Monday due to ongoing concerns about his conditioning and inability to fully participate in team practices.

NFL reporter Greg Auman posted on X: “Bucs are waiving rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson, who had been on the non-football illness list all of training camp. Had needed to get his weight down could have moved him to reserve-NFI, but they’ll cut him outright. Not going to practice squad at the moment.”

Agent: “He’s Still Working”

Despite the release, Watson’s team is staying optimistic about his future. His agent, EJ Gonzalez, told the Associated Press, “He’s still working. Job’s not finished.” Watson, who made waves during the draft process due to his size and raw power, still has his sights set on carving out a place in the league.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht revealed that the organization had given Watson clear conditioning milestones to meet. Unfortunately, the rookie struggled to reach them and was unable to suit up for any of Tampa Bay’s preseason games.

Team Emphasized Health First

Watson was placed on the non-football injury/illness (NFI) list at the start of training camp, with the team hoping he could shed weight and improve his fitness. Head coach Todd Bowles praised the defensive tackle’s attitude, saying, “It’s just about trying to get him better, to be a healthier player and getting him on the field a little more. He’s working at it and we’re working with him.”

Path Forward Remains Open

Watson was never activated for full team practices and remains a free agent following the waiver. While his time in Tampa Bay has ended, his agent’s message was clear: Watson’s journey in football isn’t over he’s just getting started.

Desmond WatsonNFL

