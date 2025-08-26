LIVE TV
Carlos Alcaraz Opens US Open With Confident Win Over Reilly Opelka

Carlos Alcaraz Opens US Open With Confident Win Over Reilly Opelka

Carlos Alcaraz debuted a bold new haircut and delivered a strong performance at the US Open, defeating Reilly Opelka in straight sets (6-4, 7-5, 6-4). Despite mixed reviews on his look, the 22-year-old stayed focused and now advances to face Italy’s Mattia Bellucci in the second round.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Reilly Opelka (Image Credit - instagram/carlitosalcarazz)
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Reilly Opelka (Image Credit - instagram/carlitosalcarazz)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 26, 2025 14:09:23 IST

Carlos Alcaraz made a bold entrance to the US Open on Monday night not just with his tennis, but with a dramatic new haircut. The 22-year-old Spaniard stepped onto Arthur Ashe Stadium sporting a sharp military-style crew cut, catching the attention of fans and fellow players alike. While his friend Frances Tiafoe jokingly called the new look “terrible,” Alcaraz brushed off the criticism with a smile, saying, “I think I’ve got to ask the people if they like it or not. I think they like it.”

Fresh Fade, Fierce Focus

Hair aside, Alcaraz was all business once the match began. Facing 6’11” American Reilly Opelka, the two-time Grand Slam champion knew he needed to stay sharp. He took early control, breaking in the fifth game of the first set and riding that momentum to a 6-4 opener.

The second set saw Reilly Opelka push back with heavy serves, but Alcaraz held firm. He saved two break points at 2-3 and then capitalized on a late opportunity, breaking at 6-5 before serving it out with poise and power.

Taming the Towering Opelka

Opelka, known for his serve-dominated style, struggled to break through Alcaraz’s baseline resilience. Despite consistent pressure, the Spaniard mixed aggressive returns with deft movement to frustrate the American’s rhythm. The third set remained on serve until 4-4, when Alcaraz once again elevated his game to break and serve for the match.

Clinical Finish in Crunch Moments

Up 5-4 and brimming with confidence, Alcaraz earned three match points after drawing a long forehand from Opelka. He didn’t hesitate. A blistering forehand down the line ended the night in style—6-4, 7-5, 6-4.

Next, Alcaraz faces Italy’s Mattia Bellucci in the second round as he continues his 2025 US Open campaign with eyes firmly on another title run.

Tags: Carlos Alcaraz, us open

Carlos Alcaraz Opens US Open With Confident Win Over Reilly Opelka

Carlos Alcaraz Opens US Open With Confident Win Over Reilly Opelka
Carlos Alcaraz Opens US Open With Confident Win Over Reilly Opelka
Carlos Alcaraz Opens US Open With Confident Win Over Reilly Opelka
Carlos Alcaraz Opens US Open With Confident Win Over Reilly Opelka

