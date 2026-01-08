LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Can’t Have ICC Events Every Year’: Former CSK Batter Robin Uthappa Calls For Preserving ‘Novelty’ Of World Championships

Speaking to a select Indian media on the sidelines of SA20 game in Durban, Robin Uthappa said before the charm of ICC events fade away, the game needs to evolve from an ‘administrative perspective’.

(Image Credit: ANI/ Robin Uthappa via instagram)
(Image Credit: ANI/ Robin Uthappa via instagram)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 8, 2026 19:51:22 IST

Former India and CSK batter Robin Uthappa has said that holding ICC tournaments every year is just diminishing the value.

“I think the game needs to evolve from the administrative perspective. How much value do fans and audiences hold for an ICC tournament every year? The novelty of it is wearing off, to be very honest and with all due respect,” Uthappa said while talking to select Indian media on the side lines of SA20.

“I think the novelty of the ICC Championships must be there. It’s an integral part, not just for the players but also for the fans, also for the viewers. It has to mean something. There has to be a little bit of a gap. We can’t have or shouldn’t have an ICC championship every year. That is the hard truth that I think the administrators have to look at and face and look at evolving the game in a way where it’s actually moving towards,” he added.

A 50-Over World Cup was played in 2023, followed by a T20I in 2024. In 2025, there was Champions Trophy and Women’s ODI World Cup lined up while 2026 will have T20I men’s and women’s World Cup along side one U19 World Cup as well. 



Kingsmead, Durban, holds a special place in Uthappa’s heart. Talking about the same, he said, “Durbin brings back a lot of memories. I go back to 2007 all the time. Every time I come here, I look at that dressing room on the other side and I just think of all the wonderful things that, you know, we created here the wonderful memories we created here. It was. It was a special time.”





“I was on the pitch today just having a look before the pitch report and obviously reminiscing about the time when I actually bowled there. It was certainly a lot of fun. We did a lot of preparation for it, which we don’t really kind of talk about, but I think we were better prepared than the opposition team on that night,” Uthappa recalled.

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 7:51 PM IST
First published on: Jan 8, 2026 7:51 PM IST

Tags: bccirobin uthappateam india

QUICK LINKS