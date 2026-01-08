‘Deeply Sorry For Letting Down My Teammates, Coaches And Supporters’: Harry Brook Issues Apology, Fined Rs 36 Lakh For…

England batter Harry Brook has apologised for an incident during the New Zealand tour last year.

“I want to apologise for my actions,” Brook said in a statement released by the ECB. “I fully accept that my behaviour was wrong and brought embarrassment to both myself and the England team.”

“Representing England is the greatest honour of all, which I take seriously and I am deeply sorry for letting down my teammates, coaches and supporters. I have reflected on the lessons it has taught me about responsibility, professionalism and the standards expected of those representing your country. I am determined to learn from this mistake and to rebuild trust through my future actions, both on and off the field. I apologise unreservedly and will work hard to ensure this does not happen again,” he added.

An ECB spokesperson said: “We are aware of this incident and it has been dealt with through a formal and confidential ECB disciplinary process. The player involved has apologised and acknowledged their conduct fell below expectations on this occasion.”

The incident took place hours before he was to captain England in the third ODI in Wellington. The right-handed batter got into a argument with the bouncer and was reportedly struck during the altercation. He though wasn’t injured during the incident.

An investigation followed, following which the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) fined him £30,000 (INR 36.29 Lakh approx.). Harry Brook was a part of the England side for Ashes series that they lost 1-4. He is now set to fly to Sri Lanka on January 19 to take part in six white-ball matches that include three ODIs and as many T20Is.

