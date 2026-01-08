LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'See You Later': Babar Azam Gets Fiery Send-Off By Marcus Stoinis After Another Flop Show In BBL | WATCH

'See You Later': Babar Azam Gets Fiery Send-Off By Marcus Stoinis After Another Flop Show In BBL | WATCH

Melbourne Stars captain Marcus Stoinis gave Sydney Sixers batter Babar Azam a savage send-off, adding more heat to the moment during the 27th Match of the ongoing Big Bash League 2025-26

Babar Azam and Marcus Stoinis. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)
Babar Azam and Marcus Stoinis. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 8, 2026 18:21:09 IST

‘See You Later’: Babar Azam Gets Fiery Send-Off By Marcus Stoinis After Another Flop Show In BBL | WATCH

Babar Azam was given a fiery send-off by Marcus Stoinis during the BBL contest between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers. While Stoinis is leading the Stars, Babar Azam is a part of the Sixers side. Stoinis trapped Babar in front of the stumps during the chase of 129 runs. 

Babar was undone for 14 off 17 and his dismissal was followed by the send-off. 

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers

Talking about the match, Sydney Sixers clinched a win by 6 wickets after chasing down the target in 17.1 overs. While Babar had another forgettable outing in BBL, wicket-keeper batter Josh Philippe top-scored with 35 off 25 while Lachlan Shaw remained unbeaten at 24 off 14. 

Stoinis returned with bowling figures of 2/20 in 4 overs. But his bowling efforts weren’t enough. 



Earlier, the Stars were bundled out for 128. Sam Harper and Thomas Rogers gave the side a decent start building a 47-run partnership. Harper struck 21 off 17 while Rogers got 23 off 23. Apart from them only Stoinis (33 off 35) and Blake Macdonald (33 off 22) chipped in with few runs but they weren’t enough to take them to a big total. 



Ben Dwarshuis scalped a four-wicket haul while Jack Edwards bagged three wickets. 

Sam Curran’s slow delivery



Bowling the 11th over of the Melbourne Stars innings at MCG, the speedster sent down a shocking 77.2km/hr delivery to Stoinis.

Sam Curran’s calculated slower delivery yielded just a single as Stoinis carefully nudged the ball towards his leg side before taking off.

Also Read: Who Is Virender Sharma? Indian Umpire Named In The Panel By ICC For U19 World Cup

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 6:21 PM IST


