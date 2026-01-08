‘See You Later’: Babar Azam Gets Fiery Send-Off By Marcus Stoinis After Another Flop Show In BBL | WATCH

Babar Azam was given a fiery send-off by Marcus Stoinis during the BBL contest between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers. While Stoinis is leading the Stars, Babar Azam is a part of the Sixers side. Stoinis trapped Babar in front of the stumps during the chase of 129 runs.

Babar was undone for 14 off 17 and his dismissal was followed by the send-off.

The feedback from Stoinis to Babar after he dismissed him on the MCG 😅 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/ojYacyMCQ3 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2026







Marcus Stoinis removes Babar Azam, and doesn’t he love that 👀 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/eyAAOhIRsH — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2026







Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers

Talking about the match, Sydney Sixers clinched a win by 6 wickets after chasing down the target in 17.1 overs. While Babar had another forgettable outing in BBL, wicket-keeper batter Josh Philippe top-scored with 35 off 25 while Lachlan Shaw remained unbeaten at 24 off 14.

Stoinis returned with bowling figures of 2/20 in 4 overs. But his bowling efforts weren’t enough.

All out: 128! Ben Dwarshuis ends with 4-13, and the Sydney Sixers have rolled the Melbourne Stars at the MCG. #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/QP9m3X2Wnh — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2026







Earlier, the Stars were bundled out for 128. Sam Harper and Thomas Rogers gave the side a decent start building a 47-run partnership. Harper struck 21 off 17 while Rogers got 23 off 23. Apart from them only Stoinis (33 off 35) and Blake Macdonald (33 off 22) chipped in with few runs but they weren’t enough to take them to a big total.

Three wins in a row for the @SixersBBL 🩷 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/CJazgFNV66 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2026







Ben Dwarshuis scalped a four-wicket haul while Jack Edwards bagged three wickets.

Sam Curran’s slow delivery

“SOOOO SLOW!” Sam Curran just bowled a ball at 77.2km/h. #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/sh0K4Ybaq9 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2026







Bowling the 11th over of the Melbourne Stars innings at MCG, the speedster sent down a shocking 77.2km/hr delivery to Stoinis.

Sam Curran’s calculated slower delivery yielded just a single as Stoinis carefully nudged the ball towards his leg side before taking off.

