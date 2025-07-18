Caribbean Tigers vs Boca Raton Trailblazers: When, Where, And How To Watch Max60 Caribbean League Live

The Caribbean Tigers are all set for their next match against the Boca Raton Trailblazers after a solid win over the Vegas Vikings. In their first game, the Tigers, led by David Warner, chased down a small target of 65 runs super quickly—just 31 balls—and didn’t lose any wickets. Now, everyone’s excited to see how they’ll do in the upcoming game.

Match Details for Caribbean Tigers vs Boca Raton Trailblazers

The next match is Match 7 in the Max60 T10 Season 2, 2025. It will start on July 18 at 10:45 PM, and it’s happening at the Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town, Cayman Islands—a beautiful spot to watch some cricket.

The whole Max60 Caribbean T10 tournament started on July 17 and runs until July 24. Fans can expect some fast and exciting games all week at the Jimmy Powell Oval. It’s been a great start, with plenty of action already.

What’s the Max60 Caribbean 2025 Format?

Max60 cricket is fast and fun. Each team bats 10 overs. One over has 6 balls so 10 overs means 60 balls. The match takes about 90 minutes. There is a 10-minute break between the two parts. Each bowler can bowl 2 overs only. This keeps the game quick.

The tournament is round-robin. Every team plays all other teams once. The team with the most points goes to the final. The teams in second and third place play a qualifier. The winner plays the top team in the final to decide the champion.

Teams Playing in Max60 Caribbean T10 2025

This year, there are eight teams from the Caribbean and the US:

Grand Cayman Jaguars

Caribbean Tigers

Cayman Bay Stingrays

Miami Blaze

Florida Lions

Grand Cayman Falcons

Boca Raton Trailblazers

Vegas Vikings

It’s a cool mix, so fans can enjoy some fresh matchups and good competition.

How to Watch Max60 Caribbean League 2025

If you’re in India and want to watch the matches live, you can catch them on the Fancode app or their website. If you like watching on TV, Sony Sports TEN Network will be showing all the games.

For fans around the world, here’s where you can watch the matches live:

Bangladesh: T Sports

Pakistan: ARY Digital, Tamasha, tapmad

Australia: FOX Sports

Sri Lanka: StyxSports

North America: Willow TV

Caribbean: Flow Sports

Africa: SuperSport

UK: TNT Sports

Rest of World: Sports Central YouTube

ALSO READ: Anil Kumble Urges India To Include Jasprit Bumrah In Both England Tests

