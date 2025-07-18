LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Anil Kumble Urges India To Include Jasprit Bumrah In Both England Tests

Former cricketer Anil Kumble has stressed the importance of Jasprit Bumrah playing in both remaining Tests of India’s series against England. Despite workload management concerns due to a previous back injury, Bumrah’s impact with the ball has been crucial in the matches he played.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 17:56:23 IST

Following India’s loss against Engand at Lord’s in the third Test, former cricketer Anil Kumble weighed in on the importance of Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the remainder of the Test series as the visitors are trailing 1-2 in the ongoing five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Speaking on ‘Follow The Blues’, JioHotstar expert Anil Kumble said, “I would certainly push for Bumrah to play the next game because that’s crucial. If he doesn’t play and India end up losing the Test, that’s it, the series would be done and dusted. Bumrah should feature in both the remaining Tests. Yes, he mentioned earlier that he would only play three matches, but there is a long break after this. He does not need to be part of the home series if he wants rest. But right now, Bumrah should be playing the next two.”

Workload Management Plans Revealed by Agarkar

During the announcement of India’s squad for the Test tour of England, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Bumrah was advised not to contest consecutive Tests as part of his workload management. The precaution around Bumrah’s usage stems from a stress reaction in his back during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January.
Bumrah featured in the first and the third Tests, enchanted the spectators with his threatening spells, but India lost both fixtures. With two Tests left, India trailing in the five-match series by 1-2 and Bumrah available for one of those, Panesar feels India needs to go all out in Manchester next week.

Bumrah’s Match-Winning Impact in First and Third Tests

In the series opener at Headingley, Bumrah served as the driving force in India’s seemingly toothless attack, with sizzling figures of 5/83 in the first innings. During India’s 371-run defence, Bumrah lost his magic and went wicketless as the visitors surrendered a five-wicket defeat.
In the third Test at Lord’s, the 31-year-old rattled England’s batting unit and blazed his way to a record-shattering five-wicket haul. In the second turn, he scythed two scalps and finished with match figures of 7/112 as India endured a 22-run heartbreak.

Decision on Bumrah’s Participation Still Pending

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate dropped a hint about Bumrah’s involvement in Manchester after the training session on Thursday and said, “No, we’ll make that call (on Bumrah) in Manchester still. We know we have got him for one of the last two Tests. It’s pretty obvious that the series is on the line now in Manchester, so there will be a leaning towards playing him.”

“But again, we have got to look at all the factors: how many days of cricket are we going to get up there, what do we feel is our best chance of winning that game, and then how that fits in together with The Oval. And looking at the last two games holistically as part of the series,” he added.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags: Anil Kumbleengland tourjasprit bumrahteam india

